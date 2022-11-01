[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE Members State 'TOMBOY' Made Negative Profit Despite Being So Successful

이미지 확대하기

The members of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE shared that they did not make any money with their mega-hit song 'TOMBOY'.On October 29 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', (G)-IDLE made a guest appearance.During the conversation, the hosts mentioned (G)-IDLE's track 'TOMBOY' released this March being the group's most successful song of all time.SOYEON commented, "We hadn't released any music for a long time before 'TOMBOY'. Since it was our such long-awaited comeback, our agency spent a lot of money on our new music, like a lot. They spent much more than how much they would usually spend on our new music. It was the maximum amount of money that they could invest on us."YUQI said, "Generally speaking, our agency will make money when we make a comeback, but as we spent so much money on 'TOMBOY' that the profit was negative."She went on, "When we were planning things for 'TOMBOY', there was a set budget that was proposed by our agency. But we were all like, it's our comeback in like a year, this isn't enough."She continued, "Because we were starting all over again, we wanted it to make sure our comeback was really good. Regarding the matter, we had lots of discussions with the agency. In the end, it was confirmed that we were allowed to use twice as more money on the album than our initial budget."Then, Kang Ho-dong said to SOYEON, who produced 'TOMBOY', "You must feel proud that your song made a great hit."With a smile, SOYEON answered, "Yeah, I am.", then laughingly stated, "When my songs aren't doing well on the charts, I don't tend to go to our agency much. I can sense my confidence disappearing then. But I've been going to our agency often after the success of 'TOMBOY'."Back on October 17, (G)I-DLE returned with another SOYEON-produced song 'Nxde', and it has been sweeping music charts ever since it was released.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, '(G)I-DLE (여자)아이들 (Official YouTube Channel' YouTube)(SBS Star)