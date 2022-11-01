뉴스
[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In Denies Allegations that Itaewon Stampede Was Due to Him
JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.01 14:33
Yoo Ah In
Actor Yoo Ah In's agency has denied rumors that the actor caused the crowd surge on the evening of Itaewon tragedy.

On November 1, Yoo Ah In's management agency United Artist Agency shared their official response against the rumors.
Yoo Ah In
A representative of the agency stated, "Yoo Ah In departed Korea on October 29, and he is currently overseas. He has nothing to do with the tragedy," shutting down any possibility that he was at the scene.
이태원 압사 참사
이태원 압사 참사
The tragedy happened around 10PM on October 29, when a massive crowd of Halloween partygoers packed a narrow alleyway in Itaewon-dong, Seoul.

Some of them began to lose directions and fall over, causing others to fall down and pile up on one another.

After the accident, there were various blames and claims spread online that celebrities and influencers had appeared in Itaewon, causing crowds to crush all of a sudden.
이태원역 추모
Meanwhile, the Itaewon tragedy marked the deadliest crowd crush in South Korea's history―the death toll has risen to 156, and 29 others remain severely injured.

26 non-Koreans were killed in the accident; five from Iran, four from China, four from Russia, two from the United States, two from Japan, one (each) from France, Australia, Norway, Austria, Vietnam, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka.

(Credit= United Artist Agency)

(SBS Star
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.