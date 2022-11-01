[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In Denies Allegations that Itaewon Stampede Was Due to Him

On November 1, Yoo Ah In's management agency United Artist Agency shared their official response against the rumors.
Some of them began to lose directions and fall over, causing others to fall down and pile up on one another.
After the accident, there were various blames and claims spread online that celebrities and influencers had appeared in Itaewon, causing crowds to crush all of a sudden.
26 non-Koreans were killed in the accident; five from Iran, four from China, four from Russia, two from the United States, two from Japan, one (each) from France, Australia, Norway, Austria, Vietnam, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka.
