[SBS Star] Hyeri Thanks BLACKPINK JISOO for Sending Her Snacks Amid Her Busy Schedule with World Tour

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day expressed her sincere gratitude to K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO for sending her a snack truck.On October 29, Hyeri updated her Instagram with some new photos.In the first photo, Hyeri stood in front of a snack truck that was decorated with photos of her and a photo of her with JISOO.There were also photos of her holding a bag of sweets and enjoying some churros in the post.Under these photos, Hyeri wrote, "JISOO sent me a truck loaded with coffee, churros and snacks. I feel even more grateful, because she has sent me this amid her hectic schedule with the group's world tour. You are the best, JISOO! Love you, my friend!"In the comment section, JISOO replied, "You are my energy! You can push through this!" alongside a heart emoji.To this, Hyeri responded, "You are my energy as well!" with burning heart emojis.Recently, Hyeri was seen showing her support to JISOO by attending BLACKPINK's concert 'BORN PINK' that took place in Seoul about two weeks ago.At that time, Hyeri watched the concert with BLACKPINK's official light stick and went to see the four members―JISOO, JENNIE, LISA and ROSÉ at backstage following the concert.Hyeri became close to JISOO and ROSÉ while shooting tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday' together in October 2020.(Credit= 'hyeri_0609' Instagram)(SBS Star)