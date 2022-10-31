[SBS Star] Hyeri Thanks BLACKPINK JISOO for Sending Her Snacks Amid Her Busy Schedule with World Tour

On October 29, Hyeri updated her Instagram with some new photos.
In the first photo, Hyeri stood in front of a snack truck that was decorated with photos of her and a photo of her with JISOO.
There were also photos of her holding a bag of sweets and enjoying some churros in the post.
In the comment section, JISOO replied, "You are my energy! You can push through this!" alongside a heart emoji.
To this, Hyeri responded, "You are my energy as well!" with burning heart emojis.
At that time, Hyeri watched the concert with BLACKPINK's official light stick and went to see the four members―JISOO, JENNIE, LISA and ROSÉ at backstage following the concert.
Hyeri became close to JISOO and ROSÉ while shooting tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday' together in October 2020.
(SBS Star)