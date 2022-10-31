뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "It's About Time that They..." (G)I-DLE Complains About CUBE Ent. Not Treating Them Well
Lee Narin

Published 2022.10.31 17:27
K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE complained about their agency not treating them well enough. 

On October 29, a new episode of entertainer Jonathan's YouTube show was revealed online. 

In this episode, the five members of (G)I-DLE―MIYEON, MINNIE, YUQI, SHUHUA and SOYEON made a guest appearance. 
(G)I-DLE
During the opening, while Jonathan was introducing (G)I-DLE to the viewers, he referred to them as, "the breadwinner of the agency". 

He explained that he thinks (G)I-DLE is getting CUBE Entertainment going, and allowing them to earn money at the moment. 

When he said this, the members of (G)I-DLE instantly agreed with him and commented on the fact that CUBE Entertainment's stock prices have gone up following the release of their new album 'I love' with the much-loved title track 'Nxde'. 

Regarding this, YUQI made a disappointed look and commented, "Yeah, I really should've bought some shares beforehand. I used to have some, but I don't have any anymore." 
(G)I-DLE
Then, Jonathan asked, "(G)I-IDLE is definitely doing really well these days. Is your agency treating you well, maybe unroll a red carpet for you when you arrive or anything like that?" 

SHUHUA shook her head side-to-side and responded, "No, they don't! They didn't even fix our air conditioner!" 

MINNIE quietly added, "Also, our refrigerator...", then YUQI said, "We're really shedding blood, sweat and tears at the agency."

Jonathan, not knowing how to respond to their honest answers, stammered a little, "Oh, oh... I mean, that means CUBE Entertainment always treat you the same as before, whatever happens, so that's kind of good." 

To this, MINNIE laughingly responded, "Well, but it's okay for them to change now. Yeah, I do feel like it's okay for them to change." 
 

(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.