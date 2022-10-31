뉴스
[SBS Star] "We Saw Her at the Group's Concert Too" ATEEZ YUN HO Has a Non-celebrity Girlfriend?
Published 2022.10.31 16:24
Fans think YUN HO of K-pop boy group ATEEZ is in a relationship with a non-celebrity girlfriend. 

On October 31, several ATEEZ fans took to Twitter to disclose YUN HO's relationship status.

They revealed that she is a florist, who often posts her daily life on her blog. 

According to fans, she made her relationship with YUN HO very obvious in her posts. 

For instance, there is a post that says her boyfriend wrote the pet name 'Yun zzang' that she calls him on papers in Thailand; at that time, ATEEZ was in Thailand. 

In her photos, she was wearing a matching cap with YUN HO and the same ring as YUN HO, which was previously revealed to be a matching ring between YUN HO and his family. 
YUN HO
YUN HO
YUN HO
She has been spotted attending the group's concert many times as well. 

There, she gifted the staff some flowers, and said hi to YUN HO's parents. 

They stated that it seemed like YUN HO's family and the florist knew each other very well. 
YUN HO
YUN HO
YUN HO also gave fans a quiz on Valentine's Day that led to an answer 'cotton candy', and it turned out that was the florist's pet name. 

Not only that, but YUN HO also ordered flowers from this florist that were going to be used for photo cards given to fans; the photo cards with her flowers have been released. 

Since they constantly saw them on a date outside for about a year now too, they said they just could not keep it to themselves anymore because they felt like they are being mocked. 
YUN HO
(Credit= 'ATEEZofficial' Facebook, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.