[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Speaks About His First Major American Studio Role in Star Wars Series
[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Speaks About His First Major American Studio Role in Star Wars Series

[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Speaks About His First Major American Studio Role in Star Wars Series

Lee Narin

Published 2022.10.31 14:23
[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Speaks About His First Major American Studio Role in Star Wars Series
Actor Lee Jung Jae shared a little detail about his upcoming Star Wars series. 

About a week ago, Lee Jung Jae arrived in London, the United Kingdom to attend an annual festival 'London East Asia Film Festival' for his film 'Hunt'. 

After the first day at the festival, Lee Jung Jae sat down for an interview with news outlet Yonhap News at his hotel. 
Lee Jung Jae
During the interview, Lee Jung Jae stated that it is his first time visiting London since the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The reporter told him, "When I told the hotel staff that I was going to interview you today, he/she told me, 'Please tell him that I loved 'Squid Game', and his acting was amazing. I didn't know who Lee Jung Jae was before 'Squid Game', but I know who he is now.'" 

The actor smiled and said, "I'm getting totally different responses from people here now. I'm much more recognized this time compared to the last time I was in London. Everyone is talking to me about 'Squid Game'." 

He continued, "I also had an interview with the Guardian, Metro and more news outlets in the UK today, and I got asked about 'Squid Game' a lot, like really a lot." 
Lee Jung Jae
Then, the reporter mentioned Lee Jung Jae's upcoming series 'The Acolyte'―a Star Wars television series currently being developed by director Leslye Headland for Disney Plus, and asked what his role will be in it. 

Lee Jung Jae commented with a laugh, "Well, I can't say anything about it, really. I've signed the NDA (non-disclosure agreement), so... But I believe some details are going to be announced soon." 

The actor went on, "I feel like they will ask me not to say anything about the movie even after I film finish filming everything though. Not only is this my first time doing a project outside Korea, but it's also my biggest project ever. So, I'm just sticking to what they're telling me. I'm like, 'Oh, this is how it works here!'" 

He resumed, "I'm trying to improve my English skills for the series. I've been studying English every day. The shooting for the series hasn't begun yet, but will be starting soon. I'm not going straight back to Korea following the festival; I'm kicking off the shooting for the series in the UK." 
Lee Jung Jae
Previously in the beginning of last month, it was reported that Lee Jung Jae landed the male lead in the new Disney Plus Star Wars series 'The Acolyte'. 

'The Acolyte' is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. 

(Credit= 'artistcompanyofficial' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.