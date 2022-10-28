[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Huge Crowd of ARMY Gather at the Airport in Buenos Aires to See BTS JIN

Hoy conocí lo que es la envidia, mi amiga me envía esto.. diciéndome: este no es el que te gusta?

Si, Dai.. El es el amor de mi vida #JinEnArgentina #Jin pic.twitter.com/p5zNPQrRJP — Los clones de BTS⁷ ������ (@chelleruffi) October 27, 2022

A large crowd of ARMY (the name of K-pop boy group BTS' fandom) gathered at the airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina to see JIN of BTS arriving in the country.On October 25, JIN safely landed at Jorge Newbery Airfield for his schedule in Buenos Aires.JIN went all the way to Bueno Aires to perform at British rock band Coldplay's concert that is currently going on in the city.JIN will showcase Coldplay-collaborative solo song 'The Astronaut' as a special guest on October 28.This marks JIN's first time performing 'The Astronaut' live that was only released at 1PM KST.Hours before JIN was scheduled to arrive at the airport, ARMY in Argentina started to flock around the airport in Buenos Aires.Soon, the airport was packed with ARMY, who came to get a glimpse of JIN; a lot of them even spent the night outside the airport.The crowd was made up of thousands of fans holding a welcome sign and BTS' official light stick.When it was coming close to the time that JIN should be out, ARMY chanted JIN's real name "Kim Seok-jin" together.Since there were so many of them, other cars and vans had a difficulty exiting the airport.Due to safety reasons, the airport staff led JIN to the back door and ARMY who waited for him for a long time, could not see him on this day.But according to some people at the airport, there were some ARMY waiting at the back door as well, although there were as many of them there.After JIN got into his van from the back door, he took to the official online fan community to share his message to ARMY.JIN wrote, "I've safely landed in Argentina. I'm sorry to all of you at the airport. There were too many of you that the staff told me that I couldn't go out that way. It was more for your safety than mine. I feel bad. I really wanted to see you, but... Hope to see you at the concert."On October 27, JIN was spotted rehearsing for his live performance and also having the time of his life at Coldplay's concert.ARMY across the globe cannot wait to see JIN's 'The Astronaut' live performance that is coming up in about 12 hours from now.(Credit= Online Community, 'JOONSHOOTER' 'chelleruffi' Twitter)(SBS Star)