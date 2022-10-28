뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Huge Crowd of ARMY Gather at the Airport in Buenos Aires to See BTS JIN
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Huge Crowd of ARMY Gather at the Airport in Buenos Aires to See BTS JIN

[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Huge Crowd of ARMY Gather at the Airport in Buenos Aires to See BTS JIN

Lee Narin

Published 2022.10.28 18:00 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Huge Crowd of ARMY Gather at the Airport in Buenos Aires to See BTS JIN
A large crowd of ARMY (the name of K-pop boy group BTS' fandom) gathered at the airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina to see JIN of BTS arriving in the country. 

On October 25, JIN safely landed at Jorge Newbery Airfield for his schedule in Buenos Aires. 

JIN went all the way to Bueno Aires to perform at British rock band Coldplay's concert that is currently going on in the city. 

JIN will showcase Coldplay-collaborative solo song 'The Astronaut' as a special guest on October 28. 

This marks JIN's first time performing 'The Astronaut' live that was only released at 1PM KST. 
 

Hours before JIN was scheduled to arrive at the airport, ARMY in Argentina started to flock around the airport in Buenos Aires. 

Soon, the airport was packed with ARMY, who came to get a glimpse of JIN; a lot of them even spent the night outside the airport.

The crowd was made up of thousands of fans holding a welcome sign and BTS' official light stick. 

When it was coming close to the time that JIN should be out, ARMY chanted JIN's real name "Kim Seok-jin" together. 

Since there were so many of them, other cars and vans had a difficulty exiting the airport. 
 
Due to safety reasons, the airport staff led JIN to the back door and ARMY who waited for him for a long time, could not see him on this day. 

But according to some people at the airport, there were some ARMY waiting at the back door as well, although there were as many of them there. 

After JIN got into his van from the back door, he took to the official online fan community to share his message to ARMY. 

JIN wrote, "I've safely landed in Argentina. I'm sorry to all of you at the airport. There were too many of you that the staff told me that I couldn't go out that way. It was more for your safety than mine. I feel bad. I really wanted to see you, but... Hope to see you at the concert." 
 
On October 27, JIN was spotted rehearsing for his live performance and also having the time of his life at Coldplay's concert. 

ARMY across the globe cannot wait to see JIN's 'The Astronaut' live performance that is coming up in about 12 hours from now.
 
(Credit= Online Community, 'JOONSHOOTER' 'chelleruffi' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.