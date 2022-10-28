[SBS Star] Kang Tae-oh Chosen As a Recruit Instructor in the Army

On October 28, Kang Tae-oh's management agency Man of Creation confirmed reports that the actor had been chosen to become an instructor at the recruit training center.
The 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' enlisted in the military on September 20 as an active-duty soldier of the ROK Army.
At the time, Kang Tae-oh said, "Thank you for everyone's support and enormous love. I'll soon return with a healthy mindset."
(Credit= Man of Creation, Online Community)
(SBS Star)