[SBS Star] Kang Tae-oh Chosen As a Recruit Instructor in the Army

Actor Kang Tae-oh has been selected as a recruit instructor (drill instructor) while serving in the military.On October 28, Kang Tae-oh's management agency Man of Creation confirmed reports that the actor had been chosen to become an instructor at the recruit training center.Earlier on October 26, Kang Tae-oh had his basic military training completion ceremony at the 37th division recruit training center in Jeungpyeong-gun, Chungcheongbuk-do.The 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' enlisted in the military on September 20 as an active-duty soldier of the ROK Army.At the time, Kang Tae-oh said, "Thank you for everyone's support and enormous love. I'll soon return with a healthy mindset."Meanwhile, Kang Tae-oh is expected to be discharged on March 19, 2024.(Credit= Man of Creation, Online Community)(SBS Star)