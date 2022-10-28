뉴스
[SBS Star] Kang Tae-oh Chosen As a Recruit Instructor in the Army
JW Yoo

Published 2022.10.28 17:37
Kang Tae-oh
Actor Kang Tae-oh has been selected as a recruit instructor (drill instructor) while serving in the military.

On October 28, Kang Tae-oh's management agency Man of Creation confirmed reports that the actor had been chosen to become an instructor at the recruit training center.
Kang Tae-oh
Earlier on October 26, Kang Tae-oh had his basic military training completion ceremony at the 37th division recruit training center in Jeungpyeong-gun, Chungcheongbuk-do.

The 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' enlisted in the military on September 20 as an active-duty soldier of the ROK Army.

At the time, Kang Tae-oh said, "Thank you for everyone's support and enormous love. I'll soon return with a healthy mindset."
Kang Tae-oh
Meanwhile, Kang Tae-oh is expected to be discharged on March 19, 2024.

▶ [SBS Star] Kang Tae-oh's New Photos in the Military Make His Fans Miss Him More

(Credit= Man of Creation, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
