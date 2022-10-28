뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Want to Get Married!" Ko Eun-ah Says She Is Okay to Marry a 20-year Older Man
Lee Narin

Published 2022.10.28 17:15
Actress Ko Eun-ah surprised everyone by stating that she is even okay about marrying a man who is over 20 years older than she is. 

On October 27 episode of MBN's television show 'A Trip as You Want It' (literal translation), Ko Eun-ah made a shocking remark. 

In this episode, Ko Eun-ah was seen making some fishcake soup, boiled pork slices and side dishes for the other hosts and guests on their trip in Je-cheon, Chungcheong-do. 

As Ko Eun-ah saw them enjoying her food, she said, "I love watching responses of people eating my food. If they tell me that they loved what I made for them, it makes me so happy." 

The actress complained, "Doesn't this show how much I'm ready for my marriage? I don't know why guys are leaving me alone like this. I've got a pretty face, skills, money and even a house. I'm more than ready, you know! Why is it so hard to get married?" 

Then, she made cute, sexy and chic poses in front of camera for any potential future husbands to see. 
Ko Eun-ah
Ko Eun-ah
When asked how many children she wishes to have, Ko Eun-ah excitedly answered, "Three! I have an older sister and younger brother, and it would be great to have three children, with a good mix of sons and daughters." 

Then, Shin Ae-ra commented, "I think it would be best to choose a type of guy's career that would harmonize with you, Eun-ah. I feel like he shouldn't be a celebrity, because he wouldn't be able to watch his weight with your tasty food." 

Ko Eun-ah responded, "Actually, there is one career that I wish my future husband had. Since I love animals, and often volunteer at animal shelters, it would be great if he is a veterinarian." 

She continued, "I'm getting old as well, so it would be okay even if he is old. I would be fine with guys up to 58 years old. I've never thought about marrying a guy who is younger than I am though." 

Ko Eun-ah's response surprised all of them; Shin Ae-ra said, "What? No... 58 is way too old for you! You are 34 now, right? Maybe lower it down to 54..." 
Ko Eun-ah
Born in 1988, Ko Eun-ah is currently 33 years old, about to turn 34 years old in just over a month. 

(Credit= MBN A Trip as You Want It) 

(SBS Star) 
