[SBS Star] Han So-hee Spotted Working Part-time at a Sake Bar

On October 27, Han So-hee took to her personal Instagram and shared a photo of herself working as a cashier at a sake bar in Wonju, Gangwon-do.
Fans later found out that the sake bar is owned by one of Han So-hee's childhood friends, and that she had decided to work there as a surprise part-timer to help out.
Her friend shared, "One-day part-timer. It's 9PM, time to go home."
Some fans who were lucky enough to visit the sake bar on the day also shared selfies that they took with Han So-hee.
(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram, Online Community, 9ATO Entertainment)
