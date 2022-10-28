[SBS Star] Han So-hee Spotted Working Part-time at a Sake Bar

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han So-hee was spotted working as a part-timer at a sake bar located in her hometown.On October 27, Han So-hee took to her personal Instagram and shared a photo of herself working as a cashier at a sake bar in Wonju, Gangwon-do.Along with the photo, Han Sohee wrote, "End of my part-time shift!", and tagged the official account of the sake bar.Fans later found out that the sake bar is owned by one of Han So-hee's childhood friends, and that she had decided to work there as a surprise part-timer to help out.Her friend shared, "One-day part-timer. It's 9PM, time to go home."The actress also shared a cute photo of her politely bowing to her friend after receiving the pay for her one-day part-time work.Some fans who were lucky enough to visit the sake bar on the day also shared selfies that they took with Han So-hee.Upon seeing the photos from the day, fans commented, "I would faint if I were there. She looks like a goddess from heaven.", "What a precious friend she is!", and more.(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram, Online Community, 9ATO Entertainment)(SBS Star)