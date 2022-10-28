[SBS Star] GOT7 JACKSON Complains About Not Being Recognized on the Streets in Korea Anymore

이미지 확대하기

JACKSON of K-pop boy group GOT7 complained about the fact that he is no longer recognized on the streets in Korea.On October 27, a new video was uploaded on singer Kim Jong-kook's YouTube channel 'GYM JONG KOOK'.The video showed JACKSON joining Kim Jong-kook at the gym to work out together.When JACKSON entered the gym, Kim Jong-kook commented on his comfortable clothing paired with slippers that did not look very suitable for an intense workout, saying, "You're dressed like you're going for a walk around your apartment complex or something."As JACKSON worked out with a jacket on, Kim Jong-kook ended up telling him, "Do you really have to keep that on? Just take it off, will you?"In the end, JACKSON took his jacket off and work out wearing a sleeveless shirt, which made Kim Jong-kook smile.Kim Jong-kook taught JACKSON some moves that will strength his shoulders, and while doing so, he stated, "It seems like you've lost some weight. But you still have a lot of muscles on your shoulders, I can see that."JACKSON smiled and responded, "Well, I used to be a fencer, you know. And yes, I've lost weight. I weighed like 75kg before when I was actively featuring in television shows, but I'm 62kg now. I went on a diet, because it's more preferred to look slimmer as a singer."On this day, Kim Jong-kook got JACKSON to work out hard, in 'Spartan' style.Since Kim Jong-kook kept making JACKSON work out intensively, JACKSON said out of breath, "I can't feel my arms now. I didn't even work out this much when I was a fencer."At the end of Kim Jong-kook's harsh gym session, JACKSON said, "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to join you for a workout today. It was a little different to the kind of workouts that I did when I was part of the national junior fencing team in Hong Kong, but it was fun."Then, JACKSON expressed his wish to actively promote himself in Korea from now on.The GOT7 member stated, "I would love to be called to do something here. I hope producers will reach me for me to join their show or something. I'm quite desperate. I'm having a difficult time surviving these days."He chuckled and resumed, "I'm serious. When I walk around outside, I don't get disturbed or recognized nowadays. It's too okay for me to do anything I want that I felt like I've got to do something. I've been out of Korea for so long as well. I really want to start doing something in Korea again."To this, the producer of 'GYM JONG KOOK' asked JACKSON whose decision was to come on 'GYM JONG KOOK'.JACKSON answered, "It was me, actually. I wanted to be on it. But I have never expected this. I had no idea that we would work out this much.", then laughed.(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube)(SBS Star)