뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yeo Jin Goo Says He Will Choose IU over BTS JUNGKOOK?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yeo Jin Goo Says He Will Choose IU over BTS JUNGKOOK?

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yeo Jin Goo Says He Will Choose IU over BTS JUNGKOOK?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.10.28 13:42 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yeo Jin Goo Says He Will Choose IU over BTS JUNGKOOK?
Actor Yeo Jin Goo shared that he will choose K-pop artist IU over JUNGKOOK of boy group BTS. 

On October 27 episode of entertainer Lee Yong-jin and dancer Gabee's YouTube show 'Yong-jin's Health Care Center' (literal title), Yeo Jin Goo and Cho Yi Hyun made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Lee Yong-jin and Gabee threw a fun question to Yeo Jin-goo. 

Since Yeo Jin Goo is close to both IU and JUNGKOOK, they asked, "If you happened to see missed calls from IU and JUNGKOOK on your phone at the same time, who would you call back first?" 

Lee Yong-jin added, "Just say that they called you at the very same time, or it could be like, they simultaneously texted you saying, 'Could you call me? It's really urgent.' Who would you reach first?" 

Yeo Jin Goo responded, "Wow, that's hard. Ah, but since we live in Korea, the country of courteous people in the East, I should call back to IU first, since she's older than I am." 
Yeo Jin Goo
Unsatisfied with Yeo Jin Goo's answer, Lee Yong-jin thought for a little while, then commented, "Okay, what if Korea isn't the country of courteous people in the East? I really want to ditch this notion!" 

He continued, "Let's just get rid of that notion for now, okay? You don't need to respect someone who's older than you are to that extent. What will happen now then?" 

Yeo Jin Goo laughed hard, but did not hesitate when giving him his final answer. 

He stated, "It'll still be IU. I think noona (a boy would call a girl 'noona' when he is younger than she is) will come first before chingu (a friend born in the same year as yourself)." 
Yeo Jin Goo
Yeo Jin Goo and IU have become close while starring in tvN's 2019 drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.

Both born in 1997, Yeo Jin Goo and JUNGKOOK revealed to have become friends after their mutual friends introduced them to each other.

No photos of them together have been released yet, but they often show love to one another during interviews and by sending each other a snack truck. 
 

(Credit= '용진건강원' YouTube, 'bts_twt' Twitter, 'dlwlrma' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.