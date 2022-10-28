[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yeo Jin Goo Says He Will Choose IU over BTS JUNGKOOK?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yeo Jin Goo shared that he will choose K-pop artist IU over JUNGKOOK of boy group BTS.On October 27 episode of entertainer Lee Yong-jin and dancer Gabee's YouTube show 'Yong-jin's Health Care Center' (literal title), Yeo Jin Goo and Cho Yi Hyun made a guest appearance.During the talk, Lee Yong-jin and Gabee threw a fun question to Yeo Jin-goo.Since Yeo Jin Goo is close to both IU and JUNGKOOK, they asked, "If you happened to see missed calls from IU and JUNGKOOK on your phone at the same time, who would you call back first?"Lee Yong-jin added, "Just say that they called you at the very same time, or it could be like, they simultaneously texted you saying, 'Could you call me? It's really urgent.' Who would you reach first?"Yeo Jin Goo responded, "Wow, that's hard. Ah, but since we live in Korea, the country of courteous people in the East, I should call back to IU first, since she's older than I am."Unsatisfied with Yeo Jin Goo's answer, Lee Yong-jin thought for a little while, then commented, "Okay, what if Korea isn't the country of courteous people in the East? I really want to ditch this notion!"He continued, "Let's just get rid of that notion for now, okay? You don't need to respect someone who's older than you are to that extent. What will happen now then?"Yeo Jin Goo laughed hard, but did not hesitate when giving him his final answer.He stated, "It'll still be IU. I think noona (a boy would call a girl 'noona' when he is younger than she is) will come first before chingu (a friend born in the same year as yourself)."Yeo Jin Goo and IU have become close while starring in tvN's 2019 drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.Both born in 1997, Yeo Jin Goo and JUNGKOOK revealed to have become friends after their mutual friends introduced them to each other.No photos of them together have been released yet, but they often show love to one another during interviews and by sending each other a snack truck.(Credit= '용진건강원' YouTube, 'bts_twt' Twitter, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)