[SBS Star] VIDEO: Anne-Marie Shares Her Love for Suzy, Taeyeon and TWICE

English singer Anne-Marie shared her love for K-pop artists.On October 27, a popular YouTube channel 'MMTG' uploaded a video of Anna-Marie's interview in Korea.During the talk, the host Jae-jae mentioned Anne-Marie's song '2002' topping Melon―the biggest music chart in Korea―in 2019.When Anne-Marie responded, "It's crazy. I never thought that would happen.", Jae-jae went, "Really? I thought you would know the reason for it!"Anne-Marie laughed and said, "No, I have no idea how that happened! I thought you were going to tell me! We'll never know why, but it's fine. I'm good with first place."Then, Jae-jae shared that many K-pop artists covered '2002', and one of them was K-pop artist Suzy, which she noticed Anne-Marie retweeting her cover on Twitter.Anne-Marie commented, "Oh, yeah. When I saw the cover, I thought it was beautiful. I was like, 'She sounds better than me.'"Jae-jae responded, "Well, both of you are good.", then asked, "I noticed that you're following Taeyeon of Girls' Generation on Instagram as well. How did you end up following her?"Anne-Marie answered, "Uh-huh, yep. I heard some of her music, and I liked it. I don't exactly know what I heard, but I hope to do a song together. Maybe?!"As Jae-jae jokingly referred to her past guest Taeyeon as her friend, Anne-Marie asked her to let Taeyeon know that she wants to collaborate.After that, Jae-jae also brought up the fact that Anne-Marie composed K-pop girl group TWICE's title track 'SCIENTIST' of the group's third studio album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3', released in November last year.To this, Anne-Marie explained that she composed 'SCIENTIST' during COVID-19 lockdown in the United Kingdom.Anne-Marie stated, "I made the song sitting in my living room at home during lockdown. When I heard that TWICE wanted a song from me, I was like, 'Yes' right away. They made it sound great. They sound so good! It was truly amazing!"She continued, "I watched the music video for 'SCIENTIST' and it was way more than my music videos."Jae-jae burst into laughter and asked whether she was jealous of that, Anne-Marie answered, "Yeah, a little bit jealous. Please tell their company to make me some videos like that."(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube, JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, MANAGEMENT SOOP)(SBS Star)