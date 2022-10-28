뉴스
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin's Baby to Be a Son; Due in December
JW Yoo

Published 2022.10.28 09:30 Updated 2022.10.28 09:32
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
It has been revealed that actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin are expected to welcome their first child, a boy, in December.

According to reports on October 28, Son Ye-jin is expected to give birth to a child in upcoming December.
Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin
Back in June, the couple announced the pregnancy of their first child and received incessant blessings from the public.

Recently, it has been confirmed that the baby is a son; and the couple is reportedly focusing on the prenatal care amid congratulations and blessings from their family and acquaintances.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Son Ye-jin has recently been actively interacted with her fans by revealing her amazing cooking skills on Instagram.

A father-to-be, Hyun Bin, also expressed his feelings of gratitude to welcome a baby to the world.

During his interview for his latest movie 'Confidential Assignment 2: International', Hyun Bin said, "I have to live diligently. It feels surreal. Many people around me say that it feels real when I see the baby right in front of me. I think that will be the same for me. It's such a wonderful blessing, so I'm waiting with a good heart."
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin became lovers after co-starring in 2019-2020 hit series 'Crash Landing on You'.

Right after the series, the couple have been embroiled in several dating rumors; and they ultimately confirmed their relationship and tied the knot in March of this year.

(Credit= VAST Entertainment, 'yejinhand' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.