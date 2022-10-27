[SBS Star] Kwon Eun Bi Says Haters Are the Reason Why She Disabled the Like Count Display on Instagram

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Kwon Eun Bi shared that hate comments are the reason why she disabled the like count display on Instagram.On October 22, entertainer Jonathan's show 'The K-star Next Door' released a new episode featuring Kwon Eun Bi as a guest.During the talk, Jonathan told Kwon Eun Bi that he was surprised that she hid the number of likes on her Instagram, and why she decided to do that.Kwon Eun Bi answered, "I actually thought about turning comments off as well. It's just that I was always receiving an unbelievable number of malicious comments, and it was hard not to care. I know what I'm getting them, since I'm living off so much love and attention, but...She continued, "I tried my best not to, but I kept reading and thinking about them. That's why I decided to hide my likes."Because Jonathan could not see much connection between malicious comments and disabling the like count display, he asked, "But is it still necessary for you to get rid of the like button?"Kwon Eun Bi answered, "Even those likes made me feel kind of bad. A lot of haters would hit the like button, and leave a hate comment at the same time, so..."When asked what sort of hate comments she gets, Kwon Eun Bi stated, "Well, there are lots of different kinds, really. For instance, I would get comments like, 'Don't film a challenge video with him.' for your comeback this time.', 'Change your stylists.' and so on."She resumed, "So, I even think like this sometimes. This morning when I put my outfit on and style it with hairpins, I thought to myself, 'What if they don't like these hairpins?' I started to care about every little thing that I do or wear. I didn't like that."After that, they tried to find the best way to deal with malicious comments together by reading Jonathan's ones under his YouTube videos.One of the comments caught Kwon Eun Bi's attention and she read it out loud, "I'm against Jonathan becoming a naturalized Korean citizen. If he married a Korean girl, then things will get complicated."As soon as Kwon Eun Bi read this out loud, she angrily commented, "What the heck? This is freaking garbage."Jonathan responded, "What is that person going to do? He/she won't be able to stop me anyway.", then laughed.Kwon Eun Bi said, "Ah, for me, these sorts of comments really make me furious. They make me want to swear. I have a pretty bad temper. People with ENFP personality tend to be like this. I'm an ENFP."(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' YouTube)(SBS Star)