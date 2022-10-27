뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Told Me..." BE'O Tells What His Role Model BIGBANG G-DRAGON's Advice Means to Him
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "He Told Me..." BE'O Tells What His Role Model BIGBANG G-DRAGON's Advice Means to Him

[SBS Star] "He Told Me..." BE'O Tells What His Role Model BIGBANG G-DRAGON's Advice Means to Him

Lee Narin

Published 2022.10.27 17:01 View Count
[SBS Star] "He Told Me..." BEO Tells What His Role Model BIGBANG G-DRAGONs Advice Means to Him
Hip-hop artist BE'O shared what kind of advice he got from his role model G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG. 

On October 26 episode of entertainer Kang Ho-dong's audio show 'Just Come Out' (literal translation), BE'O made a guest appearance. 

BE'O made debut in September 2020, and his popularity soared following his appearance in Mnet's survival hip-hop show 'Show Me the Money 10' that aired from October to December last year. 
BE'O
During the talk, BE'O thanked MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER who recognized his talent in 'Show Me the Money 10', "MINO is someone that discovered me. When I was really nervous, he looked at me from the judges' seat, and told me that it was all okay. His words comforted me a lot." 

Kang Ho-dong asked, "Who's your role model then? A role model when it comes to music.", expecting him to say that it is MINO.  

But BE'O gave a different name, "It's got to be G-DRAGON, no matter what happens." 

As Kang Ho-dong laughed hard, BE'O speedily tried to change his answer to "MINO and music producer GRAY", but it was already too late. 
BE'O
Then, Kang Ho-dong asked BE'O why G-DRAGON was his role model. 

BE'O answered, "G-DRAGON knows what being himself is. I believe there is nobody who is better at that than G-DRAGON. Everything that he does inspire me." 

He continued, "I met up with him the other day, and we had some drinks together. While we had drinks, G-DRAGON told me that I was doing well. He said that 'Counting Stars' was like a counterpunch." 

He added, "He also told me not to care about hatred, even if there's a lot of it. I think that advice touched my heart more, because it was coming from G-DRAGON." 
 

At that time when BE'O was on 'Show Me the Money 10', he showcased a self-produced song 'Counting Stars', and this made a huge hit; he recently revealed he made about 500 million won (approximately 353,000 dollars) with 'Counting Stars' so far. 

(Credit= NAVER NOW, 'ahnahr' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.