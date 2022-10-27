[SBS Star] "He Told Me..." BE'O Tells What His Role Model BIGBANG G-DRAGON's Advice Means to Him

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Hip-hop artist BE'O shared what kind of advice he got from his role model G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG.On October 26 episode of entertainer Kang Ho-dong's audio show 'Just Come Out' (literal translation), BE'O made a guest appearance.BE'O made debut in September 2020, and his popularity soared following his appearance in Mnet's survival hip-hop show 'Show Me the Money 10' that aired from October to December last year.During the talk, BE'O thanked MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER who recognized his talent in 'Show Me the Money 10', "MINO is someone that discovered me. When I was really nervous, he looked at me from the judges' seat, and told me that it was all okay. His words comforted me a lot."Kang Ho-dong asked, "Who's your role model then? A role model when it comes to music.", expecting him to say that it is MINO.But BE'O gave a different name, "It's got to be G-DRAGON, no matter what happens."As Kang Ho-dong laughed hard, BE'O speedily tried to change his answer to "MINO and music producer GRAY", but it was already too late.Then, Kang Ho-dong asked BE'O why G-DRAGON was his role model.BE'O answered, "G-DRAGON knows what being himself is. I believe there is nobody who is better at that than G-DRAGON. Everything that he does inspire me."He continued, "I met up with him the other day, and we had some drinks together. While we had drinks, G-DRAGON told me that I was doing well. He said that 'Counting Stars' was like a counterpunch."He added, "He also told me not to care about hatred, even if there's a lot of it. I think that advice touched my heart more, because it was coming from G-DRAGON."At that time when BE'O was on 'Show Me the Money 10', he showcased a self-produced song 'Counting Stars', and this made a huge hit; he recently revealed he made about 500 million won (approximately 353,000 dollars) with 'Counting Stars' so far.(Credit= NAVER NOW, 'ahnahr' Instagram)(SBS Star)