[SBS Star] EXO LAY Spotted in Korea for the First Time in a Long While

On October 24, LAY arrived at Incheon International Airport and was greeted by his fans.
After meeting his fans at the airport, the Chinese EXO member took to his personal Instagram and thanked everyone who greeted him at the airport.
During his Instagram live broadcast, SUHO said, "I heard that LAY is in Thailand, but he said he will come to Korea soon. I will meet up with him for sure."
At the time, SM Entertainment released an official statement regarding their contract expiration with LAY, but the agency shared that a new type of contract is under discussion.
(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community, 'layzhang' Instagram)
