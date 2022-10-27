[SBS Star] EXO LAY Spotted in Korea for the First Time in a Long While

이미지 확대하기

LAY of K-pop boy group EXO is currently in South Korea, and fans are wondering why.On October 24, LAY arrived at Incheon International Airport and was greeted by his fans.According to fans, LAY first appeared at the airport in Thailand to board a flight to Korea.After meeting his fans at the airport, the Chinese EXO member took to his personal Instagram and thanked everyone who greeted him at the airport.While the exact reason why LAY is visiting Korea is still in a veil, EXO's leader SUHO mentioned LAY's visit to Korea.During his Instagram live broadcast, SUHO said, "I heard that LAY is in Thailand, but he said he will come to Korea soon. I will meet up with him for sure."Back in April of this year, LAY announced that his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment has expired.At the time, SM Entertainment released an official statement regarding their contract expiration with LAY, but the agency shared that a new type of contract is under discussion.(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community, 'layzhang' Instagram)(SBS Star)