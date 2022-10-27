뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO LAY Spotted in Korea for the First Time in a Long While
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] EXO LAY Spotted in Korea for the First Time in a Long While

[SBS Star] EXO LAY Spotted in Korea for the First Time in a Long While

JW Yoo

Published 2022.10.27 16:02 View Count
EXO LAY Spotted in Korea for the First Time in a Long While
LAY of K-pop boy group EXO is currently in South Korea, and fans are wondering why.

On October 24, LAY arrived at Incheon International Airport and was greeted by his fans.
EXO LAY Spotted in Korea for the First Time in a Long While
According to fans, LAY first appeared at the airport in Thailand to board a flight to Korea.

After meeting his fans at the airport, the Chinese EXO member took to his personal Instagram and thanked everyone who greeted him at the airport.
EXO LAY Spotted in Korea for the First Time in a Long While
While the exact reason why LAY is visiting Korea is still in a veil, EXO's leader SUHO mentioned LAY's visit to Korea.

During his Instagram live broadcast, SUHO said, "I heard that LAY is in Thailand, but he said he will come to Korea soon. I will meet up with him for sure."
EXO LAY Spotted in Korea for the First Time in a Long While
Back in April of this year, LAY announced that his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment has expired.

At the time, SM Entertainment released an official statement regarding their contract expiration with LAY, but the agency shared that a new type of contract is under discussion.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community, 'layzhang' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.