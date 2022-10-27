뉴스
[SBS Star] GUMMY ♥ Cho Jung Seok Planning on Releasing a Collaborative Track?
Lee Narin

Published 2022.10.27 15:34 Updated 2022.10.27 15:52 View Count
Singer GUMMY hinted at the possible release of a collaborative track with her husband actor Cho Jung Seok. 

On October 27 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Music Party', GUMMY made a guest appearance. 

While talking together, the host Kim Shin-young asked GUMMY about collaborating with hip-hop artist WONSTEIN. 

GUMMY and WONSTEIN released 'Memory Loss' (literal translation) this April, and it made a huge hit. 
GUMMY stated, "WONSTEIN is a very hard-working person. He would even stay up for days to make our song perfect. I was amazed at his work attitude. He was an easy person to work with as well." 

Then, Kim Shin-young asked out of curiosity, "Who would you collaborate with next? Cho Jung Seok, the rising star in the music industry or WONSTEIN again?" 

GUMMY hesitated to choose one out of the two stars, "Ah, it's so hard. It really gets me thinking hard." 

She continued, "I feel like Cho Jung Seok will feel too proud of himself that way, but... I guess I'll still choose Cho Jung Seok.", then laughed. 
Since GUMMY chose her husband over hard-working and great collaborator WONSTEIN, Kim Shin-young clapped and commented, "You chose love! Love always got to come first, doesn't it?!" 

Her remark got GUMMY to explain her answer, "It's more like that I've already released a collaborative track with WONSTEIN, while I haven't with Cho Jung Seok. We still haven't managed to get around to it. I feel like a lot of people are waiting for us to drop a song together." 

Kim Shin-young excitedly said, "Yeah, that's true. I mean, Cho Jung Seok's good at singing too!" 

GUMMY shyly smiled and responded, "Well, I think Cho Jung Seok himself is very much looking forward to that moment to come." 
(Credit= MBC FM4U Music Party, C-JeS Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
