[SBS Star] GUMMY ♥ Cho Jung Seok Planning on Releasing a Collaborative Track?

On October 27 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Music Party', GUMMY made a guest appearance.
While talking together, the host Kim Shin-young asked GUMMY about collaborating with hip-hop artist WONSTEIN.
GUMMY and WONSTEIN released 'Memory Loss' (literal translation) this April, and it made a huge hit.
Then, Kim Shin-young asked out of curiosity, "Who would you collaborate with next? Cho Jung Seok, the rising star in the music industry or WONSTEIN again?"
GUMMY hesitated to choose one out of the two stars, "Ah, it's so hard. It really gets me thinking hard."
She continued, "I feel like Cho Jung Seok will feel too proud of himself that way, but... I guess I'll still choose Cho Jung Seok.", then laughed.
Her remark got GUMMY to explain her answer, "It's more like that I've already released a collaborative track with WONSTEIN, while I haven't with Cho Jung Seok. We still haven't managed to get around to it. I feel like a lot of people are waiting for us to drop a song together."
Kim Shin-young excitedly said, "Yeah, that's true. I mean, Cho Jung Seok's good at singing too!"
GUMMY shyly smiled and responded, "Well, I think Cho Jung Seok himself is very much looking forward to that moment to come."
