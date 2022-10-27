[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Seo Jun Enjoy Golf With LPGA Pro Danielle Kang

이미지 확대하기

V of K-pop boy group BTS and actor Park Seo Jun went to play golf together with professional golfer Danielle Kang.On October 26, Danielle Kang took to her personal Instagram and shared photos of herself taken with V and Park Seo Jun.In the photos, V and Park Seo Jun are seen enjoying their free time by playing golf with Danielle Kang and photographer Hong Jang-hyun.Before the actual round, they are also seen doing some stretching by lying on the ground of a driving range.Fans commented, "They look so cute in golf clothes.", "They both look so happy and chill. Thanks for the photos!", "So golfing is definitely his new hobby.", and more.V and Park Seo Jun became best friends after co-starring in the 2016 drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth'.(Credit= 'daniellekang' Instagram)(SBS Star)