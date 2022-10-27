[SBS Star] VIDEO: DARA Shares a Guy Once Rejected Her Because She Was Not Curvy

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist DARA revealed that she was once rejected because she was not curvy.On October 26, a new episode of DARA and actress Park So-hyun's YouTube show 'Unnies Without Appetite' was uploaded on YouTube.In this episode, DARA and Park So-hyun were seen visiting a school-themed coffee shop after having some Korean barbecue together.As they walked into the coffee shop, they were welcomed by metal cabinets.When DARA looked at those cabinets lined up in the hallway, she commented, "Aren't these the ones that we usually see at schools?"She laughed and said, "I wished for my cabinet to be filled with love letters from boys at all times. I wished that there would be too many of them that they would fall on the floor when I opened my cabinet. But it wasn't like that in reality."She continued, "In fact, I put a love letter in a cabinet of one boy that I liked. He rejected me though."When asked if DARA was told why he rejected her, DARA answered, "Well, he said he liked curvy girls. I mean, does it even make sense a high school student would think and say something like that?"Park So-hyun laughingly responded, "I'm sorry, DARA, but it does make sense."After that, DARA and Park So-hyun got changed to a school uniform to pair better with the coffee shop.Park So-hyun stated, "Wow, me in a school uniform... I think it's been like 30 years since I've put this on. DARA, have you ever gone on a date with someone wearing a school uniform before?"DARA commented, "Yeah, I have, when I was a student. Our love was all platonic.", then burst out laughing.(Credit= '흥마늘 스튜디오' YouTube)(SBS Star)