[SBS Star] "So Pretty!" TWICE JIHYO's Younger Sister Debuts as a Commercial Model

One of JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE's younger sisters made her debut as a commercial model.On October 26, one fashion brand released a series of photos of their winter collection on Instagram.When some K-pop fans saw their posts, they noticed that their model looked kind of familiar.It turned out their model was one of JIHYO's younger sisters; she has two younger sisters―one born in 2002, and another one in 2008.It looked like the older one had recently made debut as a commercial model.In the photos, JIHYO's sister wears various types of winter clothes, posing professionally.JIHYO and her sister both had large puppy eyes and a cute round face, which made them look similar in some ways.But JIHYO's sister's other facial features did not particularly match with JIHYO.Since they also gave off such different vibes as well, it was even hard to tell she was JIHYO's sister if nobody said that she was.These photos rapidly spread on popular K-pop online communities, and fans left comments such as, "Wow, both JIHYO and her sister are so beautiful.", "She has the look that's in trend right now!", "Ohhh she is stunning! Such great genes seem to be running in their family!" and so on.(Credit= 'twicetagram' 'luxe_official_kr' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)