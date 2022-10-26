뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS JIN to Cancel the Postponement of Enlistment Right After His Performance in Argentina
JW Yoo

Published 2022.10.26 17:22
JIN
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS will reportedly apply for the cancellation of his enlistment postponement, right after returning from his schedule in Argentina.

According to reports on October 26, industry insiders shared, "JIN will apply (the cancellation of postponement) as soon as he returns from Argentina, and will soon start arranging related matters including his activities."

JIN is scheduled to make a special guest appearance on English band Coldplay's 'MUSIC of the SPHERES' world tour concert in Argentina on October 28 (local time), and perform his solo song 'The Astronaut' for the first time.
JIN
Earlier on October 17, BTS' management agency BIG HIT MUSIC announced that JIN will apply for the cancellation of his enlistment postponement and follow the enlistment process.

The agency also shared that other members of BTS will also serve their mandatory military duty one by one; according to their individual plans.
JIN
BTS' oldest member JIN's enlistment had been postponed until the end of this year, after being recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism under the revised Military Service Act in 2020.

Since JIN has decided to withdraw the postponement, he is expected to enlist in the military within this year―immediately after he receives an enlistment notice from the Military Manpower Administration.

(Credit= BIG HIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
