뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Police Conducts Investigation Into the Seller of BTS JUNGKOOK's Hat
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Police Conducts Investigation Into the Seller of BTS JUNGKOOK's Hat

[SBS Star] Police Conducts Investigation Into the Seller of BTS JUNGKOOK's Hat

JW Yoo

Published 2022.10.26 15:07 View Count
[SBS Star] Police Conducts Investigation Into the Seller of BTS JUNGKOOKs Hat
The police have launched an investigation into a seller who tried to sell a hat allegedly worn by JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS.

According to Seoul Seocho Police Station on October 25, the seller has recently turned himself in to the police on October 18.

In the now-deleted post on an online flea market platform, the seller, claiming to be working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, explained that JUNGKOOK left the hat in a waiting room while visiting the ministry to get his passport.

To back up the credibility of his claim, the seller also shared a photo of the ministry's ID card.
정국 모자 판매글
The price of the hat was set at 10 million won (approximately 7,000 dollars).

The seller wrote, "As he is a world-class singer, I believe it's going to worth much more in the future. I won't make any deals on the price, as it will worth even more than the price tag."

The seller further claimed to have legally obtained the ownership of the hat, as JUNGKOOK did not call or visit to get the hat back for six months.

▶ [SBS Star] One Ministry of Foreign Affairs Staff Sells BTS JUNGKOOK's Hat for Millions of Won

In regard to the case, Foreign Minister Park Jin stated during the parliamentary audit, "If the seller in question is confirmed as a ministry employee, he will face stern consequences in accordance with relevant regulations."
중고거래 플랫폼서 1천만 원에 판매되는 BTS 정국 모자
On October 26, SBS confirmed that the seller was a contract employee who previously worked at the ministry.

According to the report, the seller visited a police station in Gyeonggi-do, turned himself in, and submitted the hat.

If the hat is confirmed to be JUNGKOOK's, the seller will be charged with embezzlement of lost property―but it may not lead to an actual punishment considering that no actual damage has occurred.

(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Music) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.