[SBS Star] Police Conducts Investigation Into the Seller of BTS JUNGKOOK's Hat

The police have launched an investigation into a seller who tried to sell a hat allegedly worn by JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS.According to Seoul Seocho Police Station on October 25, the seller has recently turned himself in to the police on October 18.In the now-deleted post on an online flea market platform, the seller, claiming to be working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, explained that JUNGKOOK left the hat in a waiting room while visiting the ministry to get his passport.To back up the credibility of his claim, the seller also shared a photo of the ministry's ID card.The price of the hat was set at 10 million won (approximately 7,000 dollars).The seller wrote, "As he is a world-class singer, I believe it's going to worth much more in the future. I won't make any deals on the price, as it will worth even more than the price tag."The seller further claimed to have legally obtained the ownership of the hat, as JUNGKOOK did not call or visit to get the hat back for six months.In regard to the case, Foreign Minister Park Jin stated during the parliamentary audit, "If the seller in question is confirmed as a ministry employee, he will face stern consequences in accordance with relevant regulations."On October 26, SBS confirmed that the seller was a contract employee who previously worked at the ministry.According to the report, the seller visited a police station in Gyeonggi-do, turned himself in, and submitted the hat.If the hat is confirmed to be JUNGKOOK's, the seller will be charged with embezzlement of lost property―but it may not lead to an actual punishment considering that no actual damage has occurred.(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)