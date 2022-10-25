[SBS Star] Kim Yun-jin Reveals How Different So Jisub Looks Before & After He Starts a Project

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Yun-jin shared how different actor So Jisub looks before and after he begins shooting a project.On October 24 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', Kim Yun-jin and So Jisub made a guest appearance.During the talk, Kim Yun-jin recalled the moment when she met So Jisub for the first time for their movie 'Confession'.Kim Yun-jin laughed and said, "Jisub is so different before and after the shooting begins. I met So Jisub for the first time about six months ago. Around then, I met up with him for the read-through a lot. Then, So Jisub kicked off filming before me. I was surprised when I saw him on site."She continued, "It was because his face was half the size of the face that I saw months ago. I could tell that he was a very strict person when it came to managing and taking care of himself."So Jisub responded, "There's no secret to it though. I just try to exercise regularly. There is nothing that I routinely do in particular, but I do go to bed before 12 in the morning if I have a shooting the next day."Then, So Jisub was asked if he ever got cosmetic surgery done, which he honestly said, "Ah yes, I have, I have. It wasn't surgery, it was some sort of laser treatment. A lot of people around me kept telling me that I should get it done, so I did."He went on, "Oh! About self-discipline... I get tempted lots, actually. I love eating, and it's hard to resist the temptation of good food. So, I gain much weight. What I do is that, I eat healthy food the next day. I return to looking okay-ish when I do that.", then laughed.Kim Yun-jin shared, "Yeah well, you can really check out So Ganji (swag) like his nickname in our film. I would say that 'Confession' is one of the top three projects that he looks the most good-looking and cool in."Meanwhile, 'Confession' is scheduled to hit the theaters on October 26.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)(SBS Star)