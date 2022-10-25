[SBS Star] "My Little One" Jessica Returns to Korea to Celebrate Krystal's Birthday

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer Jessica arrived back in Korea to celebrate her younger sister Krystal's birthday.On October 24, Krystal celebrated her 29th birthday.On this special day, her older sister Jessica took to her personal Instagram and shared photos that she took with Krystal.Along with the photos, Jessica sweetly captioned, "Made it just in time for my little one's birthday!"Krystal and Jessica had been separated for quite some time as Jessica had recently been promoting mainly in China.Fans were also happy to see the Jung Sisters having a quality time after spending nearly eight months apart from each other.Jessica also wrote on her Weibo, "Although I wasn't able to spend a lot of time with my sister this year, I'm very happy to be able to celebrate her birthday together! Happy birthday, my little one."Meanwhile, Jessica is set to make her second debut as a member of a Chinese girl group, along with six other finalists of a Chinese survival audition show 'Sisters Who Make Waves Season 3'.(Credit= 'jessica.syj' 'vousmevoyez' Instagram)(SBS Star)