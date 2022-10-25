[SBS Star] "My Little One" Jessica Returns to Korea to Celebrate Krystal's Birthday

On October 24, Krystal celebrated her 29th birthday.
On this special day, her older sister Jessica took to her personal Instagram and shared photos that she took with Krystal.
Krystal and Jessica had been separated for quite some time as Jessica had recently been promoting mainly in China.
Fans were also happy to see the Jung Sisters having a quality time after spending nearly eight months apart from each other.
Meanwhile, Jessica is set to make her second debut as a member of a Chinese girl group, along with six other finalists of a Chinese survival audition show 'Sisters Who Make Waves Season 3'.
(Credit= 'jessica.syj' 'vousmevoyez' Instagram)
(SBS Star)