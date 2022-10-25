[SBS Star] "Love NewJeans!" Kim You Jung Tells How She Felt When She Heard DANIELLE Looks like Her

On October 25, Kim You Jung sat down for an interview with the press.
As soon as Kim You Jung heard this, her eyes twinkled in excitement and commented, "Oh yes, I am! I've become NewJeans' fan since their debut. I absolutely loved them ever since they came out! I'm a huge fan of each one of the members."
She excitedly resumed, "I've read lots of comments saying that DANIELLE looks like me. I think I see what they mean by that. We have the same kind of vibe. But with a different style, she does look a little different from me. Sometimes, I totally see myself in her, but sometimes, I don't."
She added, "I do love that sort of style that they go for. We look similar in ways, but DANIELLE looks a little more exotic than I am."
With a smile, she went on, "I felt really happy, because people were saying that I looked like a pretty girl who's popular right now."
At that time when the group made debut, a great number of K-pop fans non-stop talked about DANIELLE and Kim You Jung's resemblance.
(Credit= 'newjeans_official' 'you_r_love' Instagram, AWESOME ENT, ADOR)
(SBS Star)