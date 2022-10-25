[SBS Star] "Love NewJeans!" Kim You Jung Tells How She Felt When She Heard DANIELLE Looks like Her

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim You Jung shared how happy she felt when she heard that DANIELLE of K-pop girl group NewJeans looked similar to her.On October 25, Kim You Jung sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, one reporter said to Kim You Jung, "Are you aware that a lot of people are saying you and DANIELLE look alike?"As soon as Kim You Jung heard this, her eyes twinkled in excitement and commented, "Oh yes, I am! I've become NewJeans' fan since their debut. I absolutely loved them ever since they came out! I'm a huge fan of each one of the members."She excitedly resumed, "I've read lots of comments saying that DANIELLE looks like me. I think I see what they mean by that. We have the same kind of vibe. But with a different style, she does look a little different from me. Sometimes, I totally see myself in her, but sometimes, I don't."She added, "I do love that sort of style that they go for. We look similar in ways, but DANIELLE looks a little more exotic than I am."After that, Kim You Jung continued to express her love for NewJeans, "As soon as NewJeans made debut, I watched their performance videos over and over again. I don't even know how many times I've watched them."With a smile, she went on, "I felt really happy, because people were saying that I looked like a pretty girl who's popular right now."NewJeans entered the industry this summer, and they have completely swept music charts and music shows with their songs then; they are one of the hottest girl groups at the moment.At that time when the group made debut, a great number of K-pop fans non-stop talked about DANIELLE and Kim You Jung's resemblance.(Credit= 'newjeans_official' 'you_r_love' Instagram, AWESOME ENT, ADOR)(SBS Star)