[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bom's Recent Appearance Makes Many Concern for Her Health

Park Bom greets the crowd after a long time with Fire

I almost cried, I wanted to shout --- it's 2NE1 1st PAK!!

Many are worried about K-pop artist Park Bom's health after watching some recent videos of her.On October 21, Park Bom performed at 'Popstival 2022' that took place in Manila, the Philippines.On this day, Park Bom sang five songs, including her past group 2NE1's song 'FIRE', and her solo songs―'Spring', '4:44' 'Don't Cry' and 'You & I'.Not only it had been some time since fan got to see Park Bom's live performance, but she also showed off her amazing singing and performing skills that her performance videos quickly trended online afterwards.But as more and more people watched the videos, more and more people began to raise concern for her health.It was because it looked like Park Bom had gained a considerable amount of weight in a short period of time.In recent years, Park Bom revealed that she gained some weight, but she had lost about 11kg early last year.At that time, Park Bom said, "Going on a diet wasn't easy, because of the medications that I was taking for ADD (attention deficit disorder). I'm so happy that I successfully managed to lose some weight. After my weight loss, I have been cutting down my medications and becoming healthier."When people saw Park Bom at 'Popstival 2022' though, they all worriedly left comments such as, "I feel like there might be something wrong with her health, seeing her gaining weight this fast.", "She should get a check-up. I'm really worried about her.", "Are you okay? It's kind of worrying that you've gained so much weight in such a short time." and so on.In response to the voices of concern, Park Bom's management agency D NATION gave their official response on October 24.The agency stated, "Park Bom has no health issues. Now isn't the time when she is actively promoting her songs, hence the weight gain. She has recently started going on a diet again; she is exercising."(Credit= 'dianalimuco' 'kmusify' 'kianlachica' Twitter)(SBS Star)