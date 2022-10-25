[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Sends Ha Sung Woon Off to the Military

On October 24, Ha Sung Woon entered the Army Training Center in Nonsan, Chungcheong-do to begin his national mandatory military service.
On this day, many fans gathered around the Army Training Center to say goodbye to Ha Sung Woon.
Ha Sung Woon was with his agency staff, wearing a gray tracksuit, and he waved to fans as he entered the center.
As he was not allowed in, he walked back to where his staff was with a disappointed look.
JIMIN was also wearing a gray tracksuit, which totally matched with the tracksuit that Ha Sung Woon wore.
While he was there, he lightly bowed to fans around as well.
It seemed like JIMIN and Ha Sung Woon spent time together until they came to the center.
성운이 들어가고 나서 지민이가 성운이 배웅해 주러 들어가려고 했는데 못 들어가게 해서 터덜터덜 걸어 나오는 거 봄ㅋㅋ 길 건너 차 타야 해서 횡단보도 앞에서도 봤다— 해바 (@Happyvirus_woon) October 24, 2022
먼 길 형아 배웅해 주러 와주고 고맙��
예쁘고 멋진 우정 보기 좋다❤️ pic.twitter.com/MKpRtrltC9
JIMIN and Ha Sung Woon are great friends; they hang out with each other whenever they have time.
They are part of the group of celebrity friends that includes KAI of EXO, TAEMIN of SHINee, RAVI of VIXX and soloist Kim Timoteo.
These six guys have been friends for years, even prior to their debut in the K-pop industry.
(Credit= 'JKOTR97' 'Happyvirus_woon' '__ggggi' 'cutysexyboy' Twitter)
(SBS Star)