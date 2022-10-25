[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Sends Ha Sung Woon Off to the Military

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

성운이 들어가고 나서 지민이가 성운이 배웅해 주러 들어가려고 했는데 못 들어가게 해서 터덜터덜 걸어 나오는 거 봄ㅋㅋ 길 건너 차 타야 해서 횡단보도 앞에서도 봤다

먼 길 형아 배웅해 주러 와주고 고맙��

예쁘고 멋진 우정 보기 좋다❤️ pic.twitter.com/MKpRtrltC9 — 해바 (@Happyvirus_woon) October 24, 2022

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted sending his good friend K-pop artist Ha Sung Woon off to the military.On October 24, Ha Sung Woon entered the Army Training Center in Nonsan, Chungcheong-do to begin his national mandatory military service.On this day, many fans gathered around the Army Training Center to say goodbye to Ha Sung Woon.Ha Sung Woon was with his agency staff, wearing a gray tracksuit, and he waved to fans as he entered the center.After Ha Sung Woon entered the center, fans spotted JIMIN trying to follow him to the center.As he was not allowed in, he walked back to where his staff was with a disappointed look.JIMIN was also wearing a gray tracksuit, which totally matched with the tracksuit that Ha Sung Woon wore.Then, JIMIN crossed the road and got into his van that was parked on the other side of the road.While he was there, he lightly bowed to fans around as well.It seemed like JIMIN and Ha Sung Woon spent time together until they came to the center.JIMIN and Ha Sung Woon are great friends; they hang out with each other whenever they have time.They are part of the group of celebrity friends that includes KAI of EXO, TAEMIN of SHINee, RAVI of VIXX and soloist Kim Timoteo.These six guys have been friends for years, even prior to their debut in the K-pop industry.(Credit= 'JKOTR97' 'Happyvirus_woon' '__ggggi' 'cutysexyboy' Twitter)(SBS Star)