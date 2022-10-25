뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Sends Ha Sung Woon Off to the Military
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Sends Ha Sung Woon Off to the Military

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Sends Ha Sung Woon Off to the Military

Lee Narin

Published 2022.10.25 11:00 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Sends Ha Sung Woon Off to the Military
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted sending his good friend K-pop artist Ha Sung Woon off to the military. 

On October 24, Ha Sung Woon entered the Army Training Center in Nonsan, Chungcheong-do to begin his national mandatory military service.

On this day, many fans gathered around the Army Training Center to say goodbye to Ha Sung Woon. 

Ha Sung Woon was with his agency staff, wearing a gray tracksuit, and he waved to fans as he entered the center. 
Ha Sung Woon
After Ha Sung Woon entered the center, fans spotted JIMIN trying to follow him to the center. 

As he was not allowed in, he walked back to where his staff was with a disappointed look. 

JIMIN was also wearing a gray tracksuit, which totally matched with the tracksuit that Ha Sung Woon wore. 
JIMIN
Then, JIMIN crossed the road and got into his van that was parked on the other side of the road. 

While he was there, he lightly bowed to fans around as well. 

It seemed like JIMIN and Ha Sung Woon spent time together until they came to the center. 
 
JIMIN and Ha Sung Woon are great friends; they hang out with each other whenever they have time. 

They are part of the group of celebrity friends that includes KAI of EXO, TAEMIN of SHINee, RAVI of VIXX and soloist Kim Timoteo. 

These six guys have been friends for years, even prior to their debut in the K-pop industry. 

(Credit= 'JKOTR97' 'Happyvirus_woon' '__ggggi' 'cutysexyboy' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.