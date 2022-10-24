뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Yi Kyung Says, "I'd Take Care of Mijoo than Date Her Even If She's the Only Girl Left on Earth"
Lee Narin

Published 2022.10.24 17:59
Actor Lee Yi Kyung stated that he would never date Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz, even if she is the only girl left on the planet. 

On October 21, one fashion magazine shared a video of Lee Yi Kyung on YouTube.

In this video, Lee Yi Kyung talked about 'dating' and 'love' as the host of a reality dating television show 'I Am Solo'. 

When asked if he could give the viewers dating advice, Lee Yi Kyung said, "I don't know if I can give great advice, because I'm single, but I would say that if you're drawn to somebody, don't hesitate to make a move." 

And the actor was asked, "What do you think is the most ideal love?" 

Lee Yi Kyung answered, "Well, if both you and your boyfriend/girlfriend think that you are an ideal person to each other, and you two are happy together, that probably makes the most ideal love." 
Then, the producer playfully asked what his relationship with Mijoo, who features in a television show 'Hangout with Yoo' together, is. 

Without hesitating for a single second, Lee Yi Kyung laughingly answered, "Our relationship is strictly a business." 

Lee Yi Kyung continued, "Mijoo tells me, 'You never know what's going to happen between two people.' But I always tell her, 'Yeah, but that's never going to happen with you.'" 

The producer asked again, "What if all women disappear from this world and Mijoo is the only woman left here. Would there still be nothing between you two?" 

Lee Yi Kyung answered, "In that case, I'll take care of Mijoo. I'd rather take care of her than date her. Nothing's ever going to happen between us." 
After that, Lee Yi Kyung told what his view of love is, "Currently, I'm acting in a play version of 'Crash Landing on You'. One of the lines I have is, 'When someone leaves you, doesn't that mean that person knows that I'm not a good person?'" 

He added, "This line really touched my heart. So, my view of love is that, 'Be a good person first.'" 
 

(Credit= 'COSMOPOLITAN Korea' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
