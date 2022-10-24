[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon Takes TWICE Fan's Photo Card of JEONGYEON Thinking that It Was a Gift

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Gong Seung-yeon accidentally took TWICE fan's photo card of her younger sister JEONGYEON, thinking that it was a gift for her.On October 20, one fan of TWICE uploaded a post on Twitter that made K-pop fans laugh.The post included a short video of Gong Seung-yeon walking past the fan with her staff around.As the fan waves JEONGYEON's photo card about in the air, Gong Seung-yeon comments, "Oh, JEONGYEON? Thank you." and takes it from the fan.Along with this video, the fan wrote, "I saw Seung-yeon unnie now. I showed her a photo card of JEONGYEON and she took it with her. It was so funny! But I do wish to get it back...!"It seemed like Gong Seung-yeon thought the fan was trying to give her JEONGYEON's photo card as a gift, when the fan was in fact just showing it to her.About an hour later, Gong Seung-yeon happened to come across this post on Twitter and updated her Instagram regarding the photo card.She took photos of JEONGYEON's photo card on her hand and wrote, "I'll return it to you. Where are you? Dear the owner of JEONGYEON's photo card, please send a message to my agency Varo Entertainment. LOL."Then the next day, the fan wrote on her Twitter, "I was just kidding. I had no idea that Seung-yeon unnie was going to try returning it to me. That was something that I didn't expect at all."She continued, "I'm sorry. You can keep it, unnie. I feel so embarrassed now. Varo Entertainment, read my message please."After that, the fan did not give an update on how it went, but it seemed like the fan sent a message to Gong Seung-yeon's agency saying that she did not want the photo card back from Gong Seung-yeon.The photo card is said to be a limited edition photo card from TWICE's lucky draw event.(Credit= 'ssamugyeopsal' Twitter, '0seungyeon' Instagram)(SBS Star)