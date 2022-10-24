[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon Takes TWICE Fan's Photo Card of JEONGYEON Thinking that It Was a Gift

On October 20, one fan of TWICE uploaded a post on Twitter that made K-pop fans laugh.
The post included a short video of Gong Seung-yeon walking past the fan with her staff around.
As the fan waves JEONGYEON's photo card about in the air, Gong Seung-yeon comments, "Oh, JEONGYEON? Thank you." and takes it from the fan.
Along with this video, the fan wrote, "I saw Seung-yeon unnie now. I showed her a photo card of JEONGYEON and she took it with her. It was so funny! But I do wish to get it back...!"
It seemed like Gong Seung-yeon thought the fan was trying to give her JEONGYEON's photo card as a gift, when the fan was in fact just showing it to her.
난 방금 승연 언니를 만났어요... 정연언니 포카를 보여줬더니 언니가 가져갔어요.... ㅠㅠ 돌려받고 싶어요.... ㅠㅠㅠ 너무 웃겼어요 ㅋㅋㅋ#정연 #트와이스 #공승연 #jeongyeon #gongseungyeon #twice pic.twitter.com/pFVxhBxdVb— lovin || IM ANTIFRAGILE (@ssamugyeopsal) October 20, 2022
About an hour later, Gong Seung-yeon happened to come across this post on Twitter and updated her Instagram regarding the photo card.
She took photos of JEONGYEON's photo card on her hand and wrote, "I'll return it to you. Where are you? Dear the owner of JEONGYEON's photo card, please send a message to my agency Varo Entertainment. LOL."
She continued, "I'm sorry. You can keep it, unnie. I feel so embarrassed now. Varo Entertainment, read my message please."
After that, the fan did not give an update on how it went, but it seemed like the fan sent a message to Gong Seung-yeon's agency saying that she did not want the photo card back from Gong Seung-yeon.
The photo card is said to be a limited edition photo card from TWICE's lucky draw event.
(SBS Star)