뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon Takes TWICE Fan's Photo Card of JEONGYEON Thinking that It Was a Gift
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon Takes TWICE Fan's Photo Card of JEONGYEON Thinking that It Was a Gift

[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon Takes TWICE Fan's Photo Card of JEONGYEON Thinking that It Was a Gift

Lee Narin

Published 2022.10.24 17:09 View Count
[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon Takes TWICE Fans Photo Card of JEONGYEON Thinking that It Was a Gift
Actress Gong Seung-yeon accidentally took TWICE fan's photo card of her younger sister JEONGYEON, thinking that it was a gift for her. 

On October 20, one fan of TWICE uploaded a post on Twitter that made K-pop fans laugh. 

The post included a short video of Gong Seung-yeon walking past the fan with her staff around. 

As the fan waves JEONGYEON's photo card about in the air, Gong Seung-yeon comments, "Oh, JEONGYEON? Thank you." and takes it from the fan. 

Along with this video, the fan wrote, "I saw Seung-yeon unnie now. I showed her a photo card of JEONGYEON and she took it with her. It was so funny! But I do wish to get it back...!" 

It seemed like Gong Seung-yeon thought the fan was trying to give her JEONGYEON's photo card as a gift, when the fan was in fact just showing it to her.
 
About an hour later, Gong Seung-yeon happened to come across this post on Twitter and updated her Instagram regarding the photo card. 

She took photos of JEONGYEON's photo card on her hand and wrote, "I'll return it to you. Where are you? Dear the owner of JEONGYEON's photo card, please send a message to my agency Varo Entertainment. LOL." 
JEONGYEON's photo card
Then the next day, the fan wrote on her Twitter, "I was just kidding. I had no idea that Seung-yeon unnie was going to try returning it to me. That was something that I didn't expect at all." 

She continued, "I'm sorry. You can keep it, unnie. I feel so embarrassed now. Varo Entertainment, read my message please." 

After that, the fan did not give an update on how it went, but it seemed like the fan sent a message to Gong Seung-yeon's agency saying that she did not want the photo card back from Gong Seung-yeon. 

The photo card is said to be a limited edition photo card from TWICE's lucky draw event. 
JEONGYEON's photo card
(Credit= 'ssamugyeopsal' Twitter, '0seungyeon' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.