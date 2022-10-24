뉴스
[SBS Star] B.I to Host a New Survival Audition Show
JW Yoo

Published 2022.10.24
B.I
K-pop boy group iKON's former member B.I is confirmed to make his return on television soon.

According to reports on October 24, B.I has been selected as the host for an upcoming EDM DJ survival audition program.

This will make his return on broadcasts for the first time in years since his probation sentence for the use of illicit drugs.
WET! : World EDM Trend
The upcoming program, 'WET! : World EDM Trend', shows the competition between the top DJ labels in South Korea to get the prize money of 100 million won (approximately 70,000 dollars).

It is reported that B.I will participate in the first recording of the show on October 25.
B.I
Back in September 2021, B.I was sentenced to three years in jail with four years of probation on charges of smoking marijuana as well as buying LSD in 2016.

At the time, he was also ordered to get 40 hours of treatment lectures, 80 hours of community service, and pay a fine of 1.5 million won (approximately 1,040 dollars).

Meanwhile, B.I recently started his own label 131 LABEL upon resigning from his director position at IOK Company.

He is set to release a new album titled 'LOVE OR LOVED Part.1' on November 18 at 2PM KST.

(Credit= Wavve, 131 LABEL)

(SBS Star)
