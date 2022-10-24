[SBS Star] B.I to Host a New Survival Audition Show

According to reports on October 24, B.I has been selected as the host for an upcoming EDM DJ survival audition program.
This will make his return on broadcasts for the first time in years since his probation sentence for the use of illicit drugs.
It is reported that B.I will participate in the first recording of the show on October 25.
At the time, he was also ordered to get 40 hours of treatment lectures, 80 hours of community service, and pay a fine of 1.5 million won (approximately 1,040 dollars).
Meanwhile, B.I recently started his own label 131 LABEL upon resigning from his director position at IOK Company.
He is set to release a new album titled 'LOVE OR LOVED Part.1' on November 18 at 2PM KST.
(Credit= Wavve, 131 LABEL)
(SBS Star)