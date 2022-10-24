뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN's Childhood Neighbor Tells What He Was like When He Was Young
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN's Childhood Neighbor Tells What He Was like When He Was Young

[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN's Childhood Neighbor Tells What He Was like When He Was Young

Lee Narin

Published 2022.10.24 16:04 View Count
[SBS Star] TXT SOOBINs Childhood Neighbor Tells What He Was like When He Was Young
SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s childhood neighbor shared that he was like back in the day. 

On October 23, a post titled, 'TXT SOOBIN used to be my best friend when I was young' was uploaded on a popular online community. 

The uploader started off the post by stating, "I lived in Ansan when I was little, and there was a 2-year-younger boy who lived on the second floor of our apartment building. I used to hang out with him all the time and his name was Choi Soo-bin. He was on his Nintendo a lot, and he wouldn't lend it to me. I remember watching him play 'Crayon Shin-chan' game. There was once when I took his Nintendo away from him and SOOBIN cried then." 

She went on, "Our families were pretty close. When we ran out of rice, we used to go to SOOBIN's house to get some. They used to come to ours if they ran out of side dishes. But we naturally fell apart after our family moved to another area." 
SOOBIN
Then, the uploader laughingly shared a fun fact about SOOBIN, "SOOBIN loved his dimple that he always bragged about it. He also loved his mom a lot. He wasn't a mama's boy or anything; he was just a boy who really loved his mom." 

She resumed revealing an interesting fact, "SOOBIN was a super kind kid. His older brother didn't like me very much though. It was probably because I bothered them too much. There was one time when I made SOOBIN cry and his older brother told me off." 
SOOBIN
After that, SOOBIN's old neighbor shared when she got to realize SOOBIN of TXT was that her friend Choi Soo-bin. 

She stated, "The other day, I was watching some videos on YouTube. I happened to watch SOOBIN and ARIN's collaborative performance and I was like, 'I've seen that face somewhere. Could it possibly be that Choi Soo-bin...?' So, I texted my mom with a photo of SOOBIN, asking if that was SOOBIN that we knew." 

"My mom said, 'Oh, yes. That's him. He grew up looking exactly the same as himself from the past.' It felt weird. I was like, 'That neighbor was SOOBIN? Wow. You really don't know what's going to happen in life.' That day, I found a photo of SOOBIN, my younger sibling and I in my old album at home. He definitely looks the same. Anyway, I hope he's happy!", then she wrapped up the story. 
SOOBIN
(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Music) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.