[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN's Childhood Neighbor Tells What He Was like When He Was Young

SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s childhood neighbor shared that he was like back in the day.On October 23, a post titled, 'TXT SOOBIN used to be my best friend when I was young' was uploaded on a popular online community.The uploader started off the post by stating, "I lived in Ansan when I was little, and there was a 2-year-younger boy who lived on the second floor of our apartment building. I used to hang out with him all the time and his name was Choi Soo-bin. He was on his Nintendo a lot, and he wouldn't lend it to me. I remember watching him play 'Crayon Shin-chan' game. There was once when I took his Nintendo away from him and SOOBIN cried then."She went on, "Our families were pretty close. When we ran out of rice, we used to go to SOOBIN's house to get some. They used to come to ours if they ran out of side dishes. But we naturally fell apart after our family moved to another area."Then, the uploader laughingly shared a fun fact about SOOBIN, "SOOBIN loved his dimple that he always bragged about it. He also loved his mom a lot. He wasn't a mama's boy or anything; he was just a boy who really loved his mom."She resumed revealing an interesting fact, "SOOBIN was a super kind kid. His older brother didn't like me very much though. It was probably because I bothered them too much. There was one time when I made SOOBIN cry and his older brother told me off."After that, SOOBIN's old neighbor shared when she got to realize SOOBIN of TXT was that her friend Choi Soo-bin.She stated, "The other day, I was watching some videos on YouTube. I happened to watch SOOBIN and ARIN's collaborative performance and I was like, 'I've seen that face somewhere. Could it possibly be that Choi Soo-bin...?' So, I texted my mom with a photo of SOOBIN, asking if that was SOOBIN that we knew.""My mom said, 'Oh, yes. That's him. He grew up looking exactly the same as himself from the past.' It felt weird. I was like, 'That neighbor was SOOBIN? Wow. You really don't know what's going to happen in life.' That day, I found a photo of SOOBIN, my younger sibling and I in my old album at home. He definitely looks the same. Anyway, I hope he's happy!", then she wrapped up the story.(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)