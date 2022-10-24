뉴스
[SBS Star] Ji Suk-jin Boasts About His Son Attending the Same School as Manny Pacquiao's Children in the Philippines
Lee Narin

Published 2022.10.24 13:52 Updated 2022.10.24 13:53 View Count
Entertainer Ji Suk-jin boasted about his son and Filipino politician and former professional boxer Manny Pacquiao's children attending the same school in the Philippines. 

On October 23 episode of SBS' television show, Manny Pacquiao made a guest appearance. 

Right before the members of 'Running Man' were scheduled to meet Manny Pacquiao, Ji Suk-jin told 'Running Man' members that he plans on becoming close friends with Manny Pacquiao on that day. 

Yu Jae Seok told Ji Suk-jin not to make Manny Pacquiao uncomfortable, and Kim Jong-kook jokingly said to Ji Suk-jin, "It's all because of you that Tom Cruise doesn't want to come on 'Running Man' anymore." 
Running Man
Then, Ji Suk-jin revealed an interesting fact, "Actually though, there's a connection between me and Manny Pacquiao. Our children went to the same school. Seriously, they attended the same school, I'm not lying!" 

Ji Suk-jin previously revealed that his wife and son were in the Philippines for his son's school; they are back in Korea now. 

To this, the members of 'Running Man' playfully responded, "It's not like you went to that school!" 

Ji Suk-jin laughed and commented with a sigh, "Yeah, but... I have a photo of my son with Manny Pacquiao somewhere, but I couldn't find it." 
Running Man
Once they finally met Manny Pacquiao, Ji Suk-jin insisted on telling Manny Pacquiao that their children went to the same school, and asked the interpreter to deliver him those words. 

Manny Pacquiao just laughed after hearing this, which made Ji Suk-jin awkwardly laugh and go, "Oh, it doesn't seem like he is that happy about it." 

Afterwards, Manny Pacquiao stated, "I personally called to ask if I could guest on the show. I really wanted to be on it. All my family members and children love watching 'Running Man'." 
Running Man
(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.