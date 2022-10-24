[SBS Star] Ji Suk-jin Boasts About His Son Attending the Same School as Manny Pacquiao's Children in the Philippines

On October 23 episode of SBS' television show, Manny Pacquiao made a guest appearance.
Right before the members of 'Running Man' were scheduled to meet Manny Pacquiao, Ji Suk-jin told 'Running Man' members that he plans on becoming close friends with Manny Pacquiao on that day.
Yu Jae Seok told Ji Suk-jin not to make Manny Pacquiao uncomfortable, and Kim Jong-kook jokingly said to Ji Suk-jin, "It's all because of you that Tom Cruise doesn't want to come on 'Running Man' anymore."
Ji Suk-jin previously revealed that his wife and son were in the Philippines for his son's school; they are back in Korea now.
To this, the members of 'Running Man' playfully responded, "It's not like you went to that school!"
Ji Suk-jin laughed and commented with a sigh, "Yeah, but... I have a photo of my son with Manny Pacquiao somewhere, but I couldn't find it."
Manny Pacquiao just laughed after hearing this, which made Ji Suk-jin awkwardly laugh and go, "Oh, it doesn't seem like he is that happy about it."
Afterwards, Manny Pacquiao stated, "I personally called to ask if I could guest on the show. I really wanted to be on it. All my family members and children love watching 'Running Man'."
(SBS Star)