뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] f(x) Krystal Attends Figure Skating Legend Kim Yuna ♥ Forestella Ko Woorim's Wedding
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] f(x) Krystal Attends Figure Skating Legend Kim Yuna ♥ Forestella Ko Woorim's Wedding

[SBS Star] f(x) Krystal Attends Figure Skating Legend Kim Yuna ♥ Forestella Ko Woorim's Wedding

Lee Narin

Published 2022.10.24 11:18 View Count
[SBS Star] f(x) Krystal Attends Figure Skating Legend Kim Yuna ♥ Forestella Ko Woorims Wedding
Krystal of K-pop girl group f(x) was spotted at retired figure skating champion Kim Yuna's wedding ceremony. 

On October 22, Kim Yuna and Ko Woorim of crossover male vocal quartet Forestella's wedding ceremony took place at THE SHILLA Seoul. 

Many celebrities were invited to the wedding ceremony, and one of them was Krystal. 

While the wedding ceremony went on, Krystal updated her Instagram with a new photo. 

The photo was of the list of menu that was handed out to each guest at the event. 
Krystal
When taking photos at the end of the ceremony, Krystal stood right next to Kim Yuna. 

Usually, the closest friend to the bride stands beside the bride during the photo session, meaning Krystal and Kim Yuna are very close friends. 

Krystal also cheered hard with the happiest smile on her face when Kim Yuna and Ko Woolim kissed each other. 
Krystal
Krystal
Krystal and Kim Yuna got to know one another while shooting SBS' reality show 'Kim Yuna's Kiss n Cry' together in 2011. 

It seems like the two have been maintaining their friendship well for the last 11 years. 

In fact, they live in the same apartment complex in Heukseok-dong, Seoul as well. 

There are only 18 units in the complex, but two residents surprisingly happened to be Krystal and Kim Yuna. 

Recently, Kim Yuna refurbished the whole place; she plans on moving in with Ko Woolim to start their newly-wed life there. 
Krystal
(Credit= Online Community, 'vousmevoyez' Instagram, SBS Kim Yuna's Kiss n Cry) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.