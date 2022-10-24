[SBS Star] f(x) Krystal Attends Figure Skating Legend Kim Yuna ♥ Forestella Ko Woorim's Wedding

이미지 확대하기

Krystal of K-pop girl group f(x) was spotted at retired figure skating champion Kim Yuna's wedding ceremony.On October 22, Kim Yuna and Ko Woorim of crossover male vocal quartet Forestella's wedding ceremony took place at THE SHILLA Seoul.Many celebrities were invited to the wedding ceremony, and one of them was Krystal.While the wedding ceremony went on, Krystal updated her Instagram with a new photo.The photo was of the list of menu that was handed out to each guest at the event.When taking photos at the end of the ceremony, Krystal stood right next to Kim Yuna.Usually, the closest friend to the bride stands beside the bride during the photo session, meaning Krystal and Kim Yuna are very close friends.Krystal also cheered hard with the happiest smile on her face when Kim Yuna and Ko Woolim kissed each other.Krystal and Kim Yuna got to know one another while shooting SBS' reality show 'Kim Yuna's Kiss n Cry' together in 2011.It seems like the two have been maintaining their friendship well for the last 11 years.In fact, they live in the same apartment complex in Heukseok-dong, Seoul as well.There are only 18 units in the complex, but two residents surprisingly happened to be Krystal and Kim Yuna.Recently, Kim Yuna refurbished the whole place; she plans on moving in with Ko Woolim to start their newly-wed life there.(Credit= Online Community, 'vousmevoyez' Instagram, SBS Kim Yuna's Kiss n Cry)(SBS Star)