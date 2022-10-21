[SBS Star] Virtual Ambassador Faces Criticism as She Looks Too Similar to Red Velvet IRENE

Recently, KTO unveiled their honorary ambassador named Lizzie Yeo.
Shortly after the announcement, however, many fans pointed out that the virtual ambassador's face look too similar to IRENE.
In regard to the concerns, KTO stated, "When designing Lizzie Yeo, we analyzed and combined more than 50,000 combinations of eyes, nose, and mouth that MZ generation (Millennial and Gen Z) prefers the most."
Lee pointed out the infringement of portrait rights, asking, "Did you sign a portrait rights contract with IRENE and other faces (used to produce Lizzie Yeo)?"
To this, KTO president Shin Sang-yong said, "We did not sign a portrait contract as we did not model after a specific person."
