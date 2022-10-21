뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Virtual Ambassador Faces Criticism as She Looks Too Similar to Red Velvet IRENE
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Virtual Ambassador Faces Criticism as She Looks Too Similar to Red Velvet IRENE

[SBS Star] Virtual Ambassador Faces Criticism as She Looks Too Similar to Red Velvet IRENE

JW Yoo

Published 2022.10.21 15:22 View Count
Virtual Ambassador Faces Criticism as She Looks Too Similar to Red Velvet IRENE
Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is facing criticism with their virtual human ambassador's close resemblance to IRENE of K-pop girl group Red Velvet.

Recently, KTO unveiled their honorary ambassador named Lizzie Yeo.
Virtual Ambassador Faces Criticism as She Looks Too Similar to Red Velvet IRENE
According to the organization, Lizzie Yeo will be starring in various promotional contents to attract more tourists to Korea.

Shortly after the announcement, however, many fans pointed out that the virtual ambassador's face look too similar to IRENE.

In regard to the concerns, KTO stated, "When designing Lizzie Yeo, we analyzed and combined more than 50,000 combinations of eyes, nose, and mouth that MZ generation (Millennial and Gen Z) prefers the most."
Virtual Ambassador Faces Criticism as She Looks Too Similar to Red Velvet IRENE
Then on October 19, Lee Byung-hoon, a member of the National Assembly's Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee, compared the photos of Lizzie Yeo and IRENE during a parliamentary audit of the KTO.

Lee pointed out the infringement of portrait rights, asking, "Did you sign a portrait rights contract with IRENE and other faces (used to produce Lizzie Yeo)?"

To this, KTO president Shin Sang-yong said, "We did not sign a portrait contract as we did not model after a specific person."
 

(Credit= 'Imagine Your Korea' YouTube, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.