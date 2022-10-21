[SBS Star] BTS JIN Confesses That No One Wants to Be Friends with Him in Real Life

이미지 확대하기

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS confessed that people don't want to be friends with him in real life.On October 20 episode of rapper Lee Young Ji's YouTube talk show 'No Prepare', JIN made a surprise guest appearance.Throughout the show, JIN and Lee Young Ji talked about various topics from BTS' global success, current hardships, and more.While talking about the downsides of stardom, JIN revealed that he has been having a hard time making "real" friends.JIN said, "I've been a trainee since I was 19 years old. Since then, I don't really have friends other than my members."He continued, "If you look at the contact list on my phone, I have less than 10 celebrity friends. Most people don't want to be friends with us because they feel pressured," and laughingly added, "My career literally broke my social life into half."JIN then shared that he is thankful as the members have each other's back.He said, "One of the reasons why we are so successful is that each member does not cross the line and concedes what he wants to do for the other members. I think that's the key of maintaining a team."You can watch JIN's episode below:(Credit= '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube)(SBS Star)