[SBS Star] BTS JIN Confesses That No One Wants to Be Friends with Him in Real Life

On October 20 episode of rapper Lee Young Ji's YouTube talk show 'No Prepare', JIN made a surprise guest appearance.
While talking about the downsides of stardom, JIN revealed that he has been having a hard time making "real" friends.
He continued, "If you look at the contact list on my phone, I have less than 10 celebrity friends. Most people don't want to be friends with us because they feel pressured," and laughingly added, "My career literally broke my social life into half."
He said, "One of the reasons why we are so successful is that each member does not cross the line and concedes what he wants to do for the other members. I think that's the key of maintaining a team."
You can watch JIN's episode below:
(Credit= '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube)
(SBS Star)