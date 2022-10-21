뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Confesses That No One Wants to Be Friends with Him in Real Life
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Confesses That No One Wants to Be Friends with Him in Real Life

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Confesses That No One Wants to Be Friends with Him in Real Life

JW Yoo

Published 2022.10.21 13:41 View Count
JIN
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS confessed that people don't want to be friends with him in real life.

On October 20 episode of rapper Lee Young Ji's YouTube talk show 'No Prepare', JIN made a surprise guest appearance.
JIN
Throughout the show, JIN and Lee Young Ji talked about various topics from BTS' global success, current hardships, and more.

While talking about the downsides of stardom, JIN revealed that he has been having a hard time making "real" friends.
JIN
JIN said, "I've been a trainee since I was 19 years old. Since then, I don't really have friends other than my members."

He continued, "If you look at the contact list on my phone, I have less than 10 celebrity friends. Most people don't want to be friends with us because they feel pressured," and laughingly added, "My career literally broke my social life into half."
JIN
JIN then shared that he is thankful as the members have each other's back.

He said, "One of the reasons why we are so successful is that each member does not cross the line and concedes what he wants to do for the other members. I think that's the key of maintaining a team."

You can watch JIN's episode below:
 

(Credit= '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.