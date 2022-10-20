뉴스
[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon & Huh Yunjin Give Updates on Their Condition After Car Accident
[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon & Huh Yunjin Give Updates on Their Condition After Car Accident

[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon & Huh Yunjin Give Updates on Their Condition After Car Accident

JW Yoo

Published 2022.10.20 17:29
LE SSERAFIMs Kim Chaewon & Huh Yunjin Give Updates on Their Condition After Car Accident
Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM gave fans an update on their current condition after being involved in a car accident.

On October 19, LE SSERAFIM's management agency SOURCE MUSIC announced that the van carrying Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin was involved in a minor car accident.
LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon & Huh Yunjin Give Updates on Their Condition After Car Accident
According to the agency, both members acquired muscle pain and minor bruises, and the medical staff advised them to receive treatment for a while.

As per the medical recommendation, LE SSERAFIM's appearance in music shows has been canceled; along with a fan signing event that has been announced to be rescheduled.

Shortly after the announcement, both Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin took to the group's Weverse to reassure their fans that they are doing okay.
LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon & Huh Yunjin Give Updates on Their Condition After Car Accident
Kim Chaewon wrote, "FEARNOTs(LE SSERAFIM's fandom), I'm fine, so don't worry too much! I'll get better soon, so that I can slay on stage!"
LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon & Huh Yunjin Give Updates on Their Condition After Car Accident
Huh Yunjin also reassured fans, "FEARNOTs! You were probably very shocked with the news, but we're really okay, so don't worry."

She added, "We want to perform and see FEARNOTs as soon as possible, so I'm sad it's been delayed a little. Let's meet again very soon. We will do our best to get better, so that we can rip up the stage once again."
LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon & Huh Yunjin Give Updates on Their Condition After Car Accident
Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM released the group's second mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' on October 17, and was scheduled to kick off its promotional activities this week.

(Credit= 'LE SSERAFIM' Weverse, SOURCE MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
