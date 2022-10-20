[SBS Star] "If They Don't Exist, I Wouldn't Exist" NCT MARK Tells How Important His Fans Are to Him

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

MARK of K-pop boy group NCT sincerely stated that he would not have come this far without NCTzen (the name of NCT's fandom).On October 20, one fashion magazine released an interview of MARK online.During the interview, MARK shared his feelings about making a comeback with '2 Baddies' as a member of NCT's unit NCT 127.The sales of NCT 127's latest mini album '2 Baddies' exceeded 1.54 million copies within the first week of release, becoming the best-selling album out of all SM Entertainment albums so far.MARK said, "The members and I prepared for this album with all our hearts. Most of all, I feel so grateful to NCTzen. I'm happy that we were able to produce a good result together. I feel kind of relieved as well. It was also our comeback in a long time, and we all loved the song. Everything just fit together like a puzzle for this return."He continued, "We certainly would like to do well all the time, but we had a stronger desire to do well this time. I think we're really awesome. As time passes, I feel prouder and prouder about being part of NCT."Following that, MARK was asked how he stayed so well in this rough industry without being affected by the negative things that are thrown at him from time to time.MARK answered, "Well, I guess it was me. Negative things will always try to affect you throughout your life. When times like that come, I believe I'm the only one that could hold myself firmly in my position. But I also think my fellow group members gave me a lot of help. I definitely wouldn't have made it this far if they weren't with me."He went on, "Some may say that I'm just saying something that's obvious, but I would say that it's all thanks to NCTzen too. We wouldn't exist without them. I wouldn't exist without them. They've got to exist before us. We wouldn't have come this far without them for sure. I really mean it."(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)