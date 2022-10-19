[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho to Make a Small Screen Comeback with a Historical Drama

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Seon Ho will reportedly be making his small screen comeback with a historical drama.On October 19, it was reported that Kim Seon Ho is confirmed to take on the male lead role for an upcoming drama titled 'Haesi's Shinru' (literal translation).'Haesi's Shinru' is a romance-historical drama that follows the story of 'Lee Hyang', a genius scientist and crown prince of the Joseon Dynasty who loves the stars, and 'Hae Ru', a mysterious woman who foresees the future.Based on the popular web novel of the same name, the drama's script will also be written by the original author Yoon Yi-soo.According to reports, the drama production team offered the role of 'Lee Hyang' to Kim Seon Ho; and the is currently positively reviewing the script.If he accepts the role, 'Haesi's Shinru' will be Kim Seon Ho's second historical drama following '100 Days My Prince' in 2018.After starring in the play 'Touching the Void' earlier this year, Kim Seon Ho is set to make his big screen return with the film 'Sad Tropics' (literal translation).(Credit= tvN 100 Days My Prince, SALT Entertainment)(SBS Star)