[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho to Make a Small Screen Comeback with a Historical Drama

On October 19, it was reported that Kim Seon Ho is confirmed to take on the male lead role for an upcoming drama titled 'Haesi's Shinru' (literal translation).
Based on the popular web novel of the same name, the drama's script will also be written by the original author Yoon Yi-soo.
According to reports, the drama production team offered the role of 'Lee Hyang' to Kim Seon Ho; and the is currently positively reviewing the script.
After starring in the play 'Touching the Void' earlier this year, Kim Seon Ho is set to make his big screen return with the film 'Sad Tropics' (literal translation).
(Credit= tvN 100 Days My Prince, SALT Entertainment)
(SBS Star)