뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho to Make a Small Screen Comeback with a Historical Drama
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho to Make a Small Screen Comeback with a Historical Drama

[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho to Make a Small Screen Comeback with a Historical Drama

JW Yoo

Published 2022.10.19 11:25 View Count
Kim Seon Ho
Actor Kim Seon Ho will reportedly be making his small screen comeback with a historical drama.

On October 19, it was reported that Kim Seon Ho is confirmed to take on the male lead role for an upcoming drama titled 'Haesi's Shinru' (literal translation).
Kim Seon Ho
'Haesi's Shinru' is a romance-historical drama that follows the story of 'Lee Hyang', a genius scientist and crown prince of the Joseon Dynasty who loves the stars, and 'Hae Ru', a mysterious woman who foresees the future.

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, the drama's script will also be written by the original author Yoon Yi-soo.

According to reports, the drama production team offered the role of 'Lee Hyang' to Kim Seon Ho; and the is currently positively reviewing the script.
Kim Seon Ho
If he accepts the role, 'Haesi's Shinru' will be Kim Seon Ho's second historical drama following '100 Days My Prince' in 2018.

After starring in the play 'Touching the Void' earlier this year, Kim Seon Ho is set to make his big screen return with the film 'Sad Tropics' (literal translation).

(Credit= tvN 100 Days My Prince, SALT Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.