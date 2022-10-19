뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Oh, Wait!" Mijoo Forgets What to Say During Her Acceptance Speech
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Oh, Wait!" Mijoo Forgets What to Say During Her Acceptance Speech

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Oh, Wait!" Mijoo Forgets What to Say During Her Acceptance Speech

Lee Narin

Published 2022.10.19 11:24
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Oh, Wait!" Mijoo Forgets What to Say During Her Acceptance Speech
Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz forgot what to say during her acceptance speech at '2022 Asia Model Awards'. 

On October 17, an annual awards ceremony '2022 Asia Model Awards' took place at one indoor stadium in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do. 

At this event, Mijoo took 'Popular Award―TV Shows' home. 

When she was announced to be the winner of 'Popular Award―TV Shows', Mijoo nervously came up on stage. 
Mijoo
After receiving the award, Mijoo bowed to everyone in the stadium and stood in front of the microphone. 

Mijoo said, "I had no idea that I would receive 'Popular Award―TV Shows' today. I honestly didn't even think that I would receive it." 

She went on to thank the production team of the television shows that helped her get there, "It's all thanks to production teams that I'm able to receive this great award. Thank you 'Hangout with Yoo' team, and 'Sixth Sense' team, and..." 
Mijoo
But Mijoo could not continue with her speech following that; after a few seconds of silence, Mijoo confessed, "Ah... I forgot." 

Then, Mijoo quickly wrapped up her speech, "Anyway, I would like to express my gratitude to all people who helped me to get this far. And congratulations to everybody who received an award today. Thank you!" 

Just as she was about to walk down the stage, Mijoo went, "Oh!", then returned to the spot in front of the microphone. 
Mijoo
Mijoo commented, "Oh! I would like to thank Yoo Hee-yeol, the head of my agency. And! Yu Jae Seok too." 

The host Kim Il-joong laughed and stated, "Mijoo, you are hilarious. Have you finally remembered them? Are there any others that you want to thank before heading down?" 

Mijoo laughingly said, "Yeah, I want to thank my mom and dad as well! I mean, my parents!", then left the stage. 
 

Following Lovelyz's contract expiration with management agency Woollim Entertainment last year, the group officially disbanded. 

The members of Lovelyz parted ways and each joined a different one following that; Mijoo joined singer-songwriter Yoo Hee-yeol's agency Antenna. 

Recently, Mijoo has been gaining a lot of attention with her 'crazy but cute' talks and actions on television shows. 

(Credit= 'MTN 머니투데이방송' YouTube)  

(SBS Star) 
