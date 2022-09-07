뉴스
[SBS Star] Sam Hammington Says His Sons Have More Money than Lee Sang Min in Their Bank Accounts
Lee Narin

Published 2022.09.07 11:26 Updated 2022.09.07 11:29 View Count
Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington's sons revealed to have more money than singer Lee Sang Min. 

On September 6 episode of SBS' television show 'Four Men', Sam Hammington made a guest appearance. 

While speaking with the hosts and other guests, Sam Hammington talked about his two sons―William and Bentley Hammington's television show appearance. 
Sam Hammington
Sam Hammington said, "William is currently six years old, and Bentley is four. When William first appeared on TV, he was only 100 days old. Bentley was born on a television show." 

He continued, "They have their own bank accounts. We put all their earnings from television shows and commercials in each of their bank accounts. They don't know how much is in there yet." 

When asked if he has any plans to tell them how much is in their bank accounts, Sam Hammington answered, "Well, not yet for sure." 

He went on, "I don't want to tell them until they become adults. I want to give them their bank accounts when they enter their 20s. I want to surprise them."  
Sam Hammington
After that, Lee Sang Min asked with the look filled with curiosity, "And you've never used the money in their bank accounts? Be honest with us." 

Sam Hammington asked in surprise, "What?", then laughingly answered, "Well, my wife manages their earnings. I don't manage their earnings at all." 

Then, Tak Jae-hoon said to Lee Sang Min, "Are you jealous of them? Do you envy the amount of money they have? They're like only six years old! Why do you envy their wealth?" 

He resumed, "Okay, Sam, let me ask you something. Do your children have more money, or Lee Sang Min?" 

Sam Hammington immediately answered, "My children.", making Lee Sang Min smile bitterly. 
Sam Hammington
Sam Hammington and his two boys gained global popularity following their appearance in KBS' popular television show 'The Return of Superman'. 

They featured in 'The Return of Superman' for about five years from 2017 until earlier this year. 

(Credit= SBS Four Men, 'williamhammington' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
