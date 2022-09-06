[SBS Star] Yoona Reveals She Gained Some Weight; Many Think She Looks Healthier

이미지 확대하기

Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed that she has put on some weight recently.On September 6, Yoona had an online interview with the press.During the interview, Yoona was asked about her recent weight gain.One reporter asked, "Lots of people are going on about your 10kg gain. Have you really gained 10kg lately?"Yoona laughingly answered, "I don't know where that 10kg came from, because I certainly didn't put on 10kg. But I certainly did gain some weight. After I gained weight, people around me have told me that I look healthier."She continued, "The gain was actually for my next project 'King the Land' (working title). I wanted to give myself a different appearance. That's why I decided to gain some weight."She added, "I tried to work out much, but I ate a lot, like really a lot. I've had lots of shootings at night, so I've frequently had late-night snacks. Maybe that's the reason, but I put on some fat."Earlier last month, Girls' Generation made the group's first comeback in five years.At that time, Yoona surprised fans with her new look―no longer super thin Yoona.She has always been really skinny ever since she had made debut in 2007, and this comeback was the first time everybody saw her with some more fat on her.The majority of the opinion were that Yoona looked healthier and prettier with some more fat.(Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, Online Community)(SBS Star)