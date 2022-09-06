뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoona Reveals She Gained Some Weight; Many Think She Looks Healthier
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Yoona Reveals She Gained Some Weight; Many Think She Looks Healthier

[SBS Star] Yoona Reveals She Gained Some Weight; Many Think She Looks Healthier

Lee Narin

Published 2022.09.06 18:20 View Count
[SBS Star] Yoona Reveals She Gained Some Weight; Many Think She Looks Healthier
Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed that she has put on some weight recently. 

On September 6, Yoona had an online interview with the press. 

During the interview, Yoona was asked about her recent weight gain. 

One reporter asked, "Lots of people are going on about your 10kg gain. Have you really gained 10kg lately?" 
Yoona
Yoona laughingly answered, "I don't know where that 10kg came from, because I certainly didn't put on 10kg. But I certainly did gain some weight. After I gained weight, people around me have told me that I look healthier." 

She continued, "The gain was actually for my next project 'King the Land' (working title). I wanted to give myself a different appearance. That's why I decided to gain some weight." 

She added, "I tried to work out much, but I ate a lot, like really a lot. I've had lots of shootings at night, so I've frequently had late-night snacks. Maybe that's the reason, but I put on some fat."   
Yoona
Earlier last month, Girls' Generation made the group's first comeback in five years. 

At that time, Yoona surprised fans with her new look―no longer super thin Yoona. 

She has always been really skinny ever since she had made debut in 2007, and this comeback was the first time everybody saw her with some more fat on her. 

The majority of the opinion were that Yoona looked healthier and prettier with some more fat. 
Yoona
(Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.