[SBS Star] Han Seung Yeon Says It Felt Weird When Everyone Told Her She Was Pretty When She Ate Nothing

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress/K-pop girl group KARA Han Seung Yeon shared that it felt strange hearing that she looked pretty when she was eating nothing then.On September 2, Han Seung Yeon sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, she looked back on herself when she was active as a member of KARA.Han Seung Yeon said, "When I was a performing artist, I always hid the real me inside. So, when I turned to acting, I wasn't sure if it was okay for me to express my feelings. I had never spoken angrily or strongly in front of others, so it was hard to get that feelings out of me. These days, I feel more like I'm living, because I let my feelings out even when I'm alone."She continued, "When I was KARA member, I just lived for our performances. I didn't consider the condition of my health, both physically and mentally. The only important thing for me was to go on stage and successfully perform the songs I was scheduled to."She resumed, "There were plenty of times when I didn't get enough sleep or food to eat, but I got an IV drip at times like that. For 365 days out of 365 days, I only wore tight clothes. During 'Mister' promotions, our outfits were the size of my hands. My first meal used to be a piece of chocolate at 10 o'clock at night. I honestly don't think that was a good lifestyle for any woman."Then, the K-pop-star-turned-actress mentioned 2014 when she reached the lowest weight ever.Han Seung Yeon said, "I weighed little at that time, like really not much at all. But everyone kept on telling me that I looked more beautiful than before. That was really absurd, because I took in a very small amount of carbohydrates every week at that time. I lived off 10 pieces of rice papers in a week."She carried on, "Yes, I might have looked prettier to them, but I started having allergies and skin problems. I definitely wasn't healthy at that time. My ankles hurt all the time, since I wore heels all day as well."She wrapped up the topic by stating, "Now that I'm in the acting business, I get to wear comfortable clothes and shoes for work. Even though I never got to act 'beautiful' characters, my life has improved in that sense."(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'thesy88' Instagram)(SBS Star)