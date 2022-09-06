[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Reunites With Yu Jae Suk After His Departure from 'Running Man'

On September 5, the press conference for Disney+'s new original variety series 'The Zone: Endure to Live' took place at Westin Josun Seoul, Seoul.
Yu Jae Suk said, "We reunited after a long time, but we know each other so well to the point that we connect even when we don't say anything."
He explained, "We're especially a good match when we do a variety show together, and even personality-wise. Kwang Soo has a high level of understanding on various situations, and he knows how to express him well. He has a really good instinct."
He added, "I don't feel like it has been a long time. Filming with him is always a pleasure to me. It really makes me happy."
She said, "They always try their best to tease each other. It was warm and pleasant for me to see their strong affection while filming the show together."
Meanwhile, 'The Zone: Endure to Live' is set to be released on September 8 at 4PM KST on Disney+.
(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)
(SBS Star)