[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Just Imagine Them..." TWICE NAYEON Shares Her Ways of Dealing with Haters Online
Lee Narin

Published 2022.09.06 16:03 View Count
NAYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE revealed how she deals with haters online. 

On September 2, NAYEON and her fellow member CHAEYOUNG featured in rapper Lee Young Ji's YouTube video. 

In this video, NAYEON and CHAEYOUNG casually spoke to Lee Young Ji while having some drinks together. 

During their conversation, Lee Young Ji said to the two TWICE members, "It hasn't been that long since I've entered this industry, and sometimes, I wonder if I'm 'okay' from the point of view of the public. As you know, people make so many ridiculous assumptions about us. I'm not sure if I can cope with all that." 

NAYEON responded, "Yes, I got that a lot ever since I made debut. At first, I wanted to tell the world that it wasn't like that, and I couldn't stop thinking about it. But there's no point in that."

She continued, "Now, I think like this, 'If that wasn't what I intended, then it doesn't matter how they saw and take it. It's not like I've committed a crime or anything. As long as I didn't actually mean it the negative way that they thought I meant, it honestly isn't a concern to me anymore." 
NAYEON
The K-pop star resumed, "It takes them a great amount of time and effort to make those maliciously-edited videos, and I believe that just reminds me how popular I am. So, I don't get hurt by them. It only hurts me to see other stars get hurt by them." 

She went on, "Under those maliciously-edited videos, there are lots of hate comments. The comments are all so weird; they're all agreeing to each other's comments and non-stop hating us. I realized that there were more weird people in this world than I had thought."

"It's really important that you don't get stuck in their thoughts by continuously reading their comments. You've got to get out of there quickly, and spend time with your friends and family instead."', she added. 
NAYEON
But NAYEON shared that hate comments do affect her feelings, despite her trying hard so that they do not to get to her. 

NAYEON stated, "At times like that, I think like, 'He/she's probably got big nostrils.' Then, I imagine a person with big nostrils doing nothing but leaving those comments at the Internet Cafe all day, without even taking a shower." 

With a smile, she added, "Our fans also fight them back online, and that warms my heart. When I see comments battling hate comments, they all have photos of TWICE members as their profile photos. I really would like to thank them." 
 

(Credit= '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.