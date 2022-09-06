[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Bo Gum Spotted Together at an Art Fair

On September 2 to 5, international contemporary art fair 'Frieze Seoul' took place at COEX, Seoul.
Thousands of art lovers gathered at the venue; and many celebrities including V and Park Bo Gum also made their visit.
Although the two superstars covered their faces with masks and caps, their aura was definitely something else.
One fan shared, "I think he wasn't recognized because everyone was looking at the paintings. So I carefully told him, 'I'm an ARMY!'"
She continued to explain, "He then replied, 'Oh, really?', laughed, and gave me his hand. I was really going to go after just telling him I was his fan, but he gave me his hand first, so we shook hands."
