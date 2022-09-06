뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Bo Gum Spotted Together at an Art Fair
JW Yoo

Published 2022.09.06 14:17 View Count
BTS V & Park Bo Gum Spotted Together at an Art Fair
V of K-pop boy group BTS and actor Park Bo Gum were spotted at an art fair together.

On September 2 to 5, international contemporary art fair 'Frieze Seoul' took place at COEX, Seoul.

Thousands of art lovers gathered at the venue; and many celebrities including V and Park Bo Gum also made their visit.
BTS V & Park Bo Gum Spotted Together at an Art Fair
V and Park Bo Gum were spotted in their everyday outfits, casually walking around the exhibition area without their staff members or bodyguards.

Although the two superstars covered their faces with masks and caps, their aura was definitely something else.
BTS V & Park Bo Gum Spotted Together at an Art Fair
Some lucky fans noticed the two and even shared a short conversation.

One fan shared, "I think he wasn't recognized because everyone was looking at the paintings. So I carefully told him, 'I'm an ARMY!'"

She continued to explain, "He then replied, 'Oh, really?', laughed, and gave me his hand. I was really going to go after just telling him I was his fan, but he gave me his hand first, so we shook hands."
BTS V & Park Bo Gum Spotted Together at an Art Fair
BTS V & Park Bo Gum Spotted Together at an Art Fair
V and Park Bo Gum became close friends to each other when Park Bo Gum was the host of KBS' music show 'Music Bank'.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)
