[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Drove Jeon So Min Home Although It Takes 2 Hours for Him to Get Home Himself
Lee Narin

Published 2022.09.06 13:57
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok said to have driven actress Jeon So Min home after a 'Running Man' private gathering on a rainy day. 

On September 4 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members of 'Running Man' were asked to tell a little but impressive story about themselves.

As Yu Jae Seok struggled to come up with his, Yang Se Chan said, "Oh, how about this one? You drove So Min home after our private gathering the other day, even though it would take you two more hours home." 

Yu Jae Seok commented, "I mean, that's just manners. It's not anything impressive. However, it would become a bit more impressive if we add a fact that Suk-Jin just went home by himself, despite knowing that it was hard for her to catch a cab." 

He laughingly continued, "It was raining pretty hard on that day, wasn't it? So Min tried to catch a cab for ages, and her home is on his way home, but he just left!" 
Running Man
When Ji Suk-jin argued saying that it only drizzled, Jeon So Min stated, "No, it rained a lot. It rained like really hard." 

Jeon So Min went on, "I mean, I didn't specifically ask Suk-jin to take me home, but he was listening to my conversation with Jae Seok at that time." 

She laughed and resumed, "But he didn't take any action; he simply sat there listening to us. He knew what was going on, and his home wasn't too far from my place, but didn't offer me a ride when Jae Seok said he would drive me home even though his house is far from mine." 
Running Man
Ji Suk-jin burst out laughing at her unexpected disclosure, and responded, "Hey, Jae Seok's already said that he would take you home. It would be weird for me to go like, 'No, no. I'll take her home, Jae Seok.'" 

He carried on, "Plus, I drove you to Incheon International Airport not so long ago, didn't I, So Min?" 

Jeon So Min answered, "That was for a television show.", which made Ji Suk-jin awkwardly laugh and go, "Keep it quiet, will you?" 
Running Man
(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.