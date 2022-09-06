[SBS Star] TWICE MOMO Thanks SEVENTEEN SEUNGKWAN for Cleaning Up Her Dog's Poop

이미지 확대하기

MOMO of K-pop girl group TWICE expressed gratitude to SEUNGKWAN of boy group SEVENTEEN for cleaning up her dog's poop.On September 3, a video of TWICE was uploaded on one popular YouTube channel.In this video, MOMO and two other TWICE members―SANA and NAYEON were seen having a casual conversation with entertainer Jonathan.During the conversation, Jonathan said to MOMO, "I heard that you gave a traumatic experience to SEUNGKWAN in the past. Is that true?"MOMO laughed and said, "Ah yes, this was in my early debut days. Since TWICE and SEVENTEEN kept on making a comeback around the same time, SEUNGKWAN once jokingly said to us, 'We should probably discuss our comeback dates with each other from now on.'"She continued, "But I wasn't really getting what he was saying, so I just stared at him with a straight face and said nothing. I had never thought that particular moment would remain as a traumatic experience to him though."Jonathan responded, "So, was that the last time you've ever seen him or...?"With her eyes twinkling as if she suddenly remembered something, NAYEON looked at MOMO and said, "Oh! He did clean up your dog's poop."MOMO explained, "Oh yeah, SEUNGKWAN did clean up my dog's poop. It all happened by chance! Don't get us wrong!"MOMO continued, "I went to a restaurant with the members of TWICE, and I left my dog with the restaurant owner while I ate. At that time, SEUNGKWAN was having a meal at another table."NAYAON stated, "We saw SEUNGKWAN cleaning up MOMO's dog's poop right after he cleaned it up. We were all like, 'Oh my!' But do you know what the name of MOMO's dog is? It's 'Boo'.""SEUNGKWAN's last name is 'Boo'. What a coincidence, right?", MOMO laughingly added.Jonathan laughed and said, "He may have known that your dog's name was 'Boo'. Perhaps, would you like to send him a video message?"MOMO looked at the camera and commented, "SEUNGKWAN, I'm sorry for giving you a traumatic experience, and thank you for cleaning up my dog's poop on that day."(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' YouTube, 'seventeennews' Facebook)(SBS Star)