[SBS Star] Kang Tae-oh's Cutest Past Photos Unveil
[SBS Star] Kang Tae-oh's Cutest Past Photos Unveil

Lee Narin

Published 2022.09.05 18:09 View Count
Actor Kang Tae-oh cutest past photos have been released online. 

On September 2, Kang Tae-oh's management agency Man of Creation updated their social media with a new post. 

In the caption, it said, "Make sure to have Kang Tae-oh in your life today as well. Here are photos of him from his childhood, including unreleased ones." 

Along with the caption, there were a total of nine childhood photos of Kang Tae-oh. 
In these photos, Kang Tae-oh from 1994 until 2002 were seen. 

Although they were taken over 20 years ago, Kang Tae-oh looked so similar to how he looked now―he had the same cute and good-looking face. 

His facial features did not seem to have changed much over time; you could just tell that these were photos of Kang Tae-oh when he was young.  
One other thing that these photos told about Kang Tae-oh was his personality. 

He is known for his goofy, outgoing and playful personality, and it looked like he had always been like that. 

He was pulling fun faces and making amusing poses in these photos that it really showed his extroverted and playful personality back then. 
Born in June 1994, Kang Tae-oh has turned 28 this year. 

The actor made debut as a member of the first-ever group 5URPRISE in 2014, consisting of Kang Tae-oh, Seo Kang-jun, Gong Myung, Lee Tae-hwan and Yoo Il. 

He saw soaring in his popularity after his recent series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' became greatly successful worldwide. 

Sadly though, he is planned to enlist in the military to serve his national mandatory duty on September 20. 

The expected date of his military discharge is on March 19, 2024. 
(Credit= 'manofcreation0' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.