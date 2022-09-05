뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Builds Houses for Descendants of Independence Fighters
JW Yoo

Published 2022.09.05 16:49 Updated 2022.09.05 16:51

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Builds Houses for Descendants of Independence Fighters

JW Yoo

Published 2022.09.05 16:49 Updated 2022.09.05 16:51 View Count
Park Bo Gum Builds Houses for Descendants of Independence Fighters
Actor Park Bo Gum and singer Sean got together to build houses for descendants of independence fighters.

On September 4, Sean took to his personal Instagram and shared photos of himself taken with Park Bo Gum.
Park Bo Gum Builds Houses for Descendants of Independence Fighters
Along with the photos, Sean wrote, "Building a house of hope for the descendants of independence fighters. The 7th house of hope is being built for the family of General Shin Dol-seok, one of the most famous army chiefs in Cheongsong, Gyeongsangbuk-do."

He continued to explain, "We started building houses to make sure the descendants could live in a comfortable home. We will update you again when this nest, which is built with precious sweat and donations, is completed."

In the photos, Sean, Park Bo Gum, and many other volunteers are seen building a house in blue uniform.

Sean and Habitat for Humanity Korea established a donation marathon '815 Run', in order to raise awareness of the dedication and sacrifice of independence fighters.
Park Bo Gum Builds Houses for Descendants of Independence Fighters
This is not the first time for Sean and Park Bo gum to get together for a good deed.

Previously in April, only about a month after his military discharge, Park Bo Gum ran a 10km marathon with Sean to support children who suffer from incurable diseases.
Park Bo Gum Builds Houses for Descendants of Independence Fighters
(Credit= 'jinusean3000' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
