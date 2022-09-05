[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Builds Houses for Descendants of Independence Fighters

On September 4, Sean took to his personal Instagram and shared photos of himself taken with Park Bo Gum.
He continued to explain, "We started building houses to make sure the descendants could live in a comfortable home. We will update you again when this nest, which is built with precious sweat and donations, is completed."
In the photos, Sean, Park Bo Gum, and many other volunteers are seen building a house in blue uniform.
Sean and Habitat for Humanity Korea established a donation marathon '815 Run', in order to raise awareness of the dedication and sacrifice of independence fighters.
Previously in April, only about a month after his military discharge, Park Bo Gum ran a 10km marathon with Sean to support children who suffer from incurable diseases.
(SBS Star)